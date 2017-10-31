Six Tips on How to Snag Knaus Berry Farm's Cinnamon Rolls

Today is the day!

Knaus Berry Farm opened at 8 a.m. for the season, and the cool air is filled with the scent of cinnamon.

For many Miamians, a trek south to the farm stand on its first day of business is a family tradition. For others, it's a rite of autumn. In any event, lines at Knaus are long. Here are some pro tips to ensure you snag some delicious rolls.

1. Bring cash. It's happened more than once: Someone waits in line for an hour at Knaus and realizes he forgot to make a bank run. Don't be that guy. Knaus does not accept credit cards, so be sure you have money in your pocket. To help calculate, cinnamon rolls cost $10.25 for a dozen, $5.50 for a half-dozen, and $1.10 each. Other items include fruit pies ($10), key lime or guava pies ($11 each), and assorted breads ($3.65 to $4.30 a loaf).

Photo by Laine Doss

2. Wear a hat. The line is long and snakes around the edge of the parking lot. There's no shade. Wear a hat or sunscreen or carry an umbrella.

Photo by Laine Doss

3. Get a fruit shake. Before you get in line for baked goods, snag a fruit shake ($4.55 for a small, $5.80 for a large). Sold from a separate shack, the shakes draw shorter lines yet are still supremely satisfying and a good way to occupy yourself during the longer wait.

Photo by Laine Doss

4. Skip the line — sort of. Knaus Berry Farm's Thomas Blocher keeps the cinnamon roll line very democratic: Everyone waits, and there's no special red velvet rope for locals, tourists, or friends. But if you're there for the experience rather than baked goods, a separate area sells items such as homemade strawberry freezer jam ($8.85 per pint), hot pepper jelly ($7.35 per pint), mugs ($8), local honey ($7.50 per pint), and the shop's own Bald Baker's Blend coffee. Fresh local produce is also available.

Photo by Laine Doss

5. Try something new. Knaus is open until 5:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturday, and if you arrive in the late afternoon, there's a chance the cinnamon rolls will be gone. Fret not. The shop usually offers frozen cinnamon rolls. Pop them in the oven, and your entire house will smell like Christmas at Grandma's. Other goodies include fruit pies, brownies, cheesecake, and an amazing guava pie that's the perfect blend of sweet and tart; if you like key lime pie, you will love the guava.

Thomas and Susan Blocher Photo by Laine Doss

6. Do not show up Sunday. Knaus is closed Sunday. That also goes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.

