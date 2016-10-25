menu

Knaus Berry Farm Opens Today For Season

Buena Vista Deli Founders Open Cafe Creme in North Miami


Knaus Berry Farm Opens Today For Season

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Cinnamon rolls return for the season!
Cinnamon rolls return for the season!
Photo by Laine Doss
Today is a really good day to call in sick from work and take a day trip to Homeastead for Knaus Berry Farm's opening day.

The farm opens for season today, October 25  at 8 a.m., which means one thing to Miamians: Warm, gooey cinnamon rolls!

The farm traditionally opens in November, but for the past few seasons has been swinging its doors wide early. Each year, thousands of Miamians make the pilgrimage south about an hour to Miami-Dade's farming community for a taste of tradition.

The bakery and farm stand was founded in 1956 by brothers Ray and Russell Knaus, who sold freshly picked berries from a roadside stand not farm from where the current farm stands today. The brothers soon expanded to include pies, breads, and other baked goods when a fruit broker told Ray's wife Barbara that her cookies were good enough to sell.

Today, the farm is still in the family, run by Ray and Barbara's children and their families and the farm has expanded to also offer fruit shakes, local vegetables, and preserves. The farm also operates a U-Pick strawberry and tomato farm later in the season.  

Though there are some modern touches, including new baking ovens and a new menu board, many things have stayed the same over the decades. The farm, closed during summer months, remains shuttered on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Knaus Berry Farm also only accepts cash, so get thee to an ATM before you queue up in line.

Speaking of lines, if you do decide to be the first one on your block to get a taste of those decadent, delicious cinnamon rolls, expect a long wait. Lines for the first day of Knaus' season get long, with people waiting hours for some cinnamon rolls. 

Knaus Berry Farm is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. A dozen cinnamon rolls cost $9.75; a half dozen is $5.25; and individual rolls are $1 each. 

Knaus Berry Farm
15980 SW 248th St.
Homestead, FL 33031

305-247-0668

www.knausberryfarm.com

