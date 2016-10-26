Knaus Berry Farm Opens for 2016 Season With Two-Hour Wait For Cinnamon Rolls

People wait in line for two hours at Knaus Berry Farm's seasonal opener. Photo by Laine Doss

On a cool, sunny Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of people snaked in a line that spanned about three city blocks. Young and old — on foot, in carriages, and (in one case) on crutches, fans of Knaus Berry Farm queued up for the combination bake shop and farm stand's season opener.

The main attraction? Knaus' famous warm cinnamon rolls and fruit shakes. For most, the intoxicating scent of spices and baked goods was enough to get them to drive for miles and wait for up to two hours.

Thomas and Susan Blocher Photo by Laine Doss

Thomas Blocher, co-owner and bakery manager of Knaus Berry Farm, says the first day of the season is always busy. "There's an anticipation that builds."

Lines for the baked goods will likely continue through Thanksgiving, with Saturdays being especially hectic. His pro tip after 32 years of baking and selling the treats? "The best time to come is on a school day." Blocher also recommends that people bring umbrellas to shield from both rain and sun while you wait.

Blocher says his bakery turns out the rolls as fast as capacity will allow. "Our ovens are full all the time." Just how many cinnamon rolls are baked is a family secret. "All I can tell you is a lot. That's a general answer. We don't share the exact number."

With cinnamon roll madness in full effect, Knaus Berry Farm still accepts cash only. Blocher says there's a reason for this. "I can take your money faster than I can bake the rolls." Blocher explains that cash is still the fastest way to handle the thousands of people that come through the modest bake shop each day. Knaus does take credit cards online for advance purchases — although you will still have to wait on line to pick up your order after you purchase in advance. That keeps the experience democratic. "There's no express line," says the baker.

Photo by Laine Doss

Related Stories Knaus Berry Farm Opens Today for Season

Still, while Knaus keeps traditional ways in many respects, changes are coming for the season. Blocher says he plans further collaborations with Wynwood's The Salty Donut. Also in the works are partnerships with Miami Smokers and Azucar Ice Cream. The farm has also introduced a peanut butter pie with chocolate graham crust. A pumpkin pie shake is also a popular item at the farmstand, with a separate line that moved quickly (hint: order a shake to sip while you wait for your cinnamon rolls).

Photo by Laine Doss

Still, they come for the cinnamon rolls.

Valerie Stern Photo by Laine Doss

Valerie Stern from Schenley Park has been coming to Knaus since a friend turned her on to the Homestead farm back in 1977. Now retired, she volunteered to come out and bring back cinnamon rolls for her family. "It's kind of a tradition. I used to come on weekends, now I can come any time I like. Plus, you meet the nicest people."

Photo by Laine Doss

Stern sparked a friendship with Ray Chandler, who drove up from Plantation for his first taste of Knaus' product. "I heard the rave for the past 10 years and had to see for myself, finally."

Amanda Carroll and Crystal Dees Photo by Laine Doss

Students Amanda Carroll and Crystal Dees "took off" from school for their treats. According to Carroll, Knaus' rolls are "the best we've had." "I think the first day that Knaus opens should be a holiday," quipped Dees.

Photo by Laine Doss

Milagro and Abel Gonzalez brought their son, Abel Jr., for his first taste. The family was in town, visiting family from Georgia, and had to stop by.

People wait in line for two hours at Knaus Berry Farm's seasonal opener. Photo by Laine Doss

Even on crutches, Megan Nichols waited for two hours. "My friend is in from Orlando, so today was the only day to do this." Sam Schultz, a Disney employee, said he's used to seeing people wait in long lines, but this was the first time he'd waited for anything. "I didn't know it was going to be two hours."

Sergio Carballo and Robert Armengol Photo by Laine Doss

At the very end of the line stood Sergio Carballo and Robert Armengol. The friends arrived at about 1:30 p.m., and were hesitant about waiting until they were assured Knaus wouldn't run out of rolls. Just what is it about these particular rolls, anyway, that causes people to stand in line for hours? "They're glazey and tasty and they're like no others in the world," said Carballo.

Photo by Laine Doss

Knaus Berry Farm is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The farm and shop are closed Sunday. A dozen cinnamon rolls cost $9.75, a half-dozen runs $5.25, and individual rolls are $1 each.