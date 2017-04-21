Knaus Berry Farm and Chef Philip Bryant Host Sunday Supper in a Secret Location

Sunday Supper at Knaus Berry Farm. Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

Knaus Berry Farm recently closed for the season, but if you want a taste of its produce and baked goods, you still have the opportunity at its Sunday Supper.

The dinner, taking place this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., sees the Local Craft Food & Drink's executive chef Phillip Bryant collaborating with Miami's favorite farm for a seven-course wine-pairing meal that highlights the farm's produce. The dinner will be held at Estancia Culinaria, a private family farmstead with a secret location.

"It's actually a family home and avocado farm," chef Phillip Bryant says of the space. "They host small events and weddings." He describes an intimate supper where about 32 guests dine in different charming spaces. "Some people are seated at the counter, some at small tables." The farm even converts a pool table to a large communal dining area for 14 people. "It's a really cool, personal experience."

Knaus Berry Farm's Thomas Blocher says the Sunday Supper series is a good way to let people know that Knaus has more to offer than cinnamon rolls. He collaborated with Bryant, who is charged with designing the menu. Says Blocher: "We let him take it and go with it."

Though the full menu won't be divulged until dinner is served, the theme is "preservation." Because South Florida's growing season is essentially over, Bryant will focus on vegetables he's been preserving. "I have all this produce pickled, fermented, and cured. It was kind of fun." He says one dish will be a lamb tartare with fermented zucchini, and another will be a beet-brined salmon with beets. Bryant will also offer a take on his restaurant's chicken and dumplings with preserved local corn.

And if you're wondering whether the famed Knaus cinnamon rolls and herb rolls will make an appearance at the dinner, they will — in spirit. The Blochers did deliver a supply of cinnamon rolls to Bryant's kitchen to incorporate into a dish. "At every dinner, Phil has managed to infuse cinnamon-roll flavor into his dessert," Blocher says. "He's been very creative."

The seven-course dinner, including a welcome cocktail and wine pairings, costs $175 per person. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com. Once tickets are ordered, an email with the exact address of Estancia Culinaria in Homestead will be divulged.

