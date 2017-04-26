Kiki on the River Opens for Lunch, Dinner and Brunch to Follow

EXPAND Chef Steve Rhee Courtesy of Kiki on the River

The anticipated Kiki on the River, designed by Mark Lehmkuhl and Jay Wall of Thirlwall Design, invokes the Mediterranean while respecting the building's previous life as a fish market.

Expected to open last fall, Kiki recently opened for lunch and will launch dinner this Friday evening with a weekend brunch to follow.

During the afternoon, the stylish waterfront destination offers a price-fixe menu for $24.99 including courses like a trio of Greek spreads (eggplant spread, tzatziki, and fava purée); lobster pasta using an entire lobster ($12 supplement); and lavarki, a whole grilled Mediterranean sea bass served with aromatic Greek potatoes. Milos veteran and executive chef Steve Rhee is particularity proud of the octopus ($9 supplement) which is cooked in fat before it's tenderized.

Chef Rhee was able to share a crowd-pleasing dish perfect for any celebration or late-night treat. "What's not to like about cheese and puff pastry?" Rhee says. "It's a great combination of crispy, creamy and savory." This pie is great to bring for a gathering to enjoy during breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Rhee also admits the pie is the perfect snack after several drinks.

Chef Rhee's Greek Cheese Pie



2 tbsp. all-purpose flour



2 tbsp. butter



A/N salt



A/N grated nutmeg



1 cup of milk or heavy cream



8 oz. feta cheese, finely crumbled



4 oz. Kefalogravaiera cheese (can substitute Parmesan)



4 oz. ricotta cheese



2 large eggs (well beaten)



2 tsp. fresh mint



phyllo dough

In a heavy sauce pot on low heat, bring flour and butter together, allow it to melt and stir constantly. Use a wooden spoon or high-heat rubber spatula until it is well blended and the flour taste is cooked out. This will be about two to five minutes after the butter and flour has melted. Remove from heat. In a separate bowl, take 1/3 of the mixture and add it to the cup of milk. Whisk milk and add into the heavy sauce pot. Under medium heat, begin to stir constantly, until all the lumps are worked out.

Add the feta, ricotta, Kefalogravaiera, eggs, and mint to bechamel in equal parts slowly and let cook for 20 to 30 minutes.

In a pie container or a shallow casserole dish, layer bottom of the container with olive oil. Add a sheet of phyllo followed by cheese mixture and spread evenly. Place another sheet of phyllo dough and brush with olive oil or use melted butter, beaten egg, and/or sprinkle sesame seeds. With a small knife or fork, score on top for air vents. Cook in a 350- to 375-degree oven for about 45 minutes or when inserting a wooden pick, it comes out clean. Let it cool for about 10 minutes, slice and enjoy.

While working with phyllo dough always have a wet towel to keep it moist or it will dry our and crumble.

Kiki on the River

450 NW North River Dr., Miami, 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.

