Key West by Nikki Beach Brings Conch Republic Spirit to South Beach

Key West, Nikki Beach's new seafood restaurant, will debut December 18.
Jack Penrod, who founded the international hospitality chain with locations in France, Spain, Morocco, and Turkey, is behind the concept, which debuted at Nikki Beach Dubai early this year.
Situated on the ground floor of the luxury beach club, which is located in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Key West has the vibe of a rustic seaside bar, with whitewashed walls, beach furniture, and blue and white accents.
In light of the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, Penrod, who was raised in the Keys, will display sea-inspired art by Key West artists throughout the restaurant. Proceeds from the sale of the pieces will be donated to Key West High School’s culinary department, which continues to provide free lunch to students and faculty affected by the storm.
Though the restaurant specializes in seafood, executive chef Frank Ferreiro's menu will also incorporate Latin and Caribbean flavors and textures. Expect small bites such as coconut shrimp, Caribbean baked scallops, and blue crab and yakitori sea skewers ($9 and up), along with larger plates such as Jamaican jerk chicken, lobster ravioli, crispy golden snapper, and chargrilled oysters served with either lemon butter, baked cheese, or Worcestershire sauce ($24 and up).
Key West will host a happy hour at the "window bar," which will be accessible through the main dining room and through a patio facing Ocean Drive. The cocktail menu will offer Florida-inspired drinks such as coladas, daiquiris, and a large rum selection.
There will also be an onsite fish market stocked with oysters, stone crab, and other fresh catch. Customers can handpick and weigh their items, which can be taken to-go or eaten at the restaurant.
Key West by Nikki Beach. Opens Monday, December 18, at 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; keywestbynikkibeach.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
