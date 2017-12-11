Key West by Nikki Beach Brings Conch Republic Spirit to South Beach

Key West, Nikki Beach's new seafood restaurant, will debut December 18.

Jack Penrod, who founded the international hospitality chain with locations in France, Spain, Morocco, and Turkey, is behind the concept, which debuted at Nikki Beach Dubai early this year.

Situated on the ground floor of the luxury beach club, which is located in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Key West has the vibe of a rustic seaside bar, with whitewashed walls, beach furniture, and blue and white accents.