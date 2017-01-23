Key Biscayne's Oasis Cafe Ravaged by Overnight Fire UPDATED

EXPAND Fire ravages Key Biscayne's Oasis Cafe Photo by Carolyn Koslen/Provided by Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center

Update: According to its Facebook page, the Oasis Cafe is trying to reopen as early as tomorrow, saying:



"As most of you have already heard, Oasis Cafe suffered extensive damage due to a fire early this morning. These types of incidents test the heart and spirit of our community and organization and at the end it leaves our restaurant group with a stronger purpose to get up in the morning. We thank everyone in our community and in the village council that has shown support and have sent out messages of solidarity. Luckily, nobody was hurt during the fire and it was efficiently controlled by the fire department. We are doing our best to open up the new Oasis for service tomorrow morning. We will keep you updated. Thanks again."

For nearly five decades, Key Biscayne's Oasis Cafe has served as the place to get a cup of coffee. Today the restaurant is closed after a fire raged through the building late last night.

As reported by the village's Islander News, firefighters responded to a 911 call received at 12:34 this morning after a passerby noticed a fire at the iconic coffee spot.

Related Stories Key Biscayne's Oasis Café Has Offered Coffee and Community for More Than 45 Years

Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang told New Times that both Key Biscayne and City of Miami units responded to the call. Upon arrival, firefighters could see fire on the east side of the building. They were able to identify the location of the fire, extinguished it, and gain access to the building. According to Lang, the restaurant was vacant, and there were no injuries.

Chief Lang also responded to the call, along with city and state fire marshals. The cause of the fire was deemed electrical. Per chief Lang, the fire marshall and state investigators determined the place where the fire started and will continue the investigation, if need be. Chief Lang also met with Oasis Cafe's owners.

EXPAND Fire damage at Key Biscayne's Oasis Cafe Photo by Carolyn Koslen/Provided by Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center

According to chief Lang, the Oasis Cafe was in the process of renovation work and the damage was located in the old part of the structure. The new addition was unscathed by the flames. "We estimated the loss between $80-100,000. That's our description." Lang said it was up to the owners whether future plans are to remodel or tear down the structure completely.

The restaurant's phone is currently out of order and the restaurant remains closed.

A longtime resident of Key Biscayne, Lang shared that the Oasis Cafe was much more than simply a place to grab a snack. "I've been on the Key for a long time and I don't remember the Oasis not ever being there.

The Key Biscayne fire chief has fond memories of Oasis Cafe. "I remember the first cup of coffee and the first croqueta I had there. Whether it was a casual connection or to discuss local politics, it's an iconic Key Biscayne spot."

When asked what makes the Oasis Cafe so special, the chief said it was the sense of community that the cafe provided. "Local residents would be drawn there. People would start their day there. When you lose something like that, it's changed the community. I think it's a change they're going to miss."

