Kentucky Derby 2018 Watch Parties in Miami

They might be only 3 years old, but the horses expected to race in this year's Kentucky Derby are some of the most talented athletes in the world.

Most of the thoroughbreds, including Run for the Roses favorite Justify, are already at Louisville's Churchill Downs to prepare for the "fastest two minutes in sports."

This Saturday, May 5, at 6:46 p.m. marks the running of the 144th Kentucky Derby, with millions of dollars on the line. Derby Day also falls on Cinco de Mayo, meaning that many watch parties will mesh the two celebrations. Expect everything from traditional hat contests to juleps made with tequila as you cheer for your favorite horse.