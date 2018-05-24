Katsuya to Open Second Miami Location, in Brickell, This Summer

Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi is coming to Brickell in June. His award-winning eponymous restaurant, which boasts 13 other locations around the world, will debut a second outpost in Miami, inside the soon-to-open SLS Lux Brickell Hotel & Residences, a new property by the Related Group.

“Katsuya has seen exponential global growth," Sam Nazarian, SBE's founder and CEO, says. "This location joins others across major cities, from Los Angeles to Dubai and the Bahamas, with more in the pipeline."

Along with opening Katsuya, SBE — a hospitality group that manages SLS properties in South Beach, Brickell, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles — will debut S Bar, a concept that's also expected to open in June.