Katsuya to Open Second Miami Location, in Brickell, This Summer

Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi is coming to Brickell in June. His award-winning eponymous restaurant, which boasts 13 other locations around the world, will debut a second outpost in Miami, inside the soon-to-open SLS Lux Brickell Hotel & Residences, a new property by the Related Group.
“Katsuya has seen exponential global growth," Sam Nazarian, SBE's founder and CEO, says. "This location joins others across major cities, from Los Angeles to Dubai and the Bahamas, with more in the pipeline."
Along with opening Katsuya, SBE — a hospitality group that manages SLS properties in South Beach, Brickell, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles — will debut S Bar, a concept that's also expected to open in June.
The restaurant, created by designers George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, will mirror a traditional Japanese izakaya with modern touches. The focal point of the sleek, minimalistic dining room will be an exaggerated Daruma doll–inspired art installation suspended from the ceiling. With room for 180 diners, the 6,537-square-foot space will also offer a 12-seat private dining room.
Helmed by Denevin Miranda, executive chef for the entire property, Katsuya will offer many of its best-selling plates alongside new items created specifically for the location. Among them, expect the kani crab, made with avocado, grapefruit gastrique, and furikake rice crackers; A5 fried rice, with Wagyu beef, garlic chips, and chives; and tea-smoked duck confit leeks.
“I am extremely proud to open my 14th Katsuya with SBE,” Uechi says. “I look forward to welcoming guests for a traditional Katsuya experience in a uniquely designed space."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Uechi opened his first Miami-area outpost of his successful concept in June 2012 at the SLS Hotel South Beach, alongside the Bazaar by José Andrés. Katsuya was instantly successful for its sushi and sashimi, as well as the hearty "Irrashaimase!" ("Welcome to our home!") that greets guests.
A Bahamas location of Katsuya opened a few months ago at the SLS Baha Mar on Cable Beach in Nassau.
Next door to Katsuya's Brickell location, S Bar will offer live jazz, a robust cocktail list, and a selection of light bites.
Katsuya at the SLS Lux. 805 S. Miami Ave., Miami; slslux.com. Opens June 2018. Breakfast daily 7 to 11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. S Bar will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!