St. Petersburg's Kahwa Coffee Opens in Sunset Harbour

Kahwa Coffee, a Florida roaster based in St. Petersburg, debuts a Miami location today in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood (1701 Purdy Ave.).

The grand opening, happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, March 30, will include Miami's own Michelle Bernstein as a guest barista from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be free coffee drinks available all day, along with additional chef appearances.

"We met a couple of years ago and really hit it off," Kahwa's cofounder Raphael Perrier says of the James Beard-winning chef. "She's become a good friend of the family. Our kids play together."

Kahwa Coffee, founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Raphael and Sarah Perrier, includes 13 retail locations across Florida's west coast, including Sarasota, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. Miami is the brand's first shop on the east coast. All beans are roasted at Kahwa's production facility in Tampa Bay.

However, this is not Miami's first taste of Kahwa. The brand supplies coffee to Bernstein's Crumb on Parchment in the Design District, Zak the Baker in Wynwood, and the Como Metropolitan Hotel and Semilla Eatery & Bar in Miami Beach.

"Having been a part of Miami’s restaurant scene for several years now, we’ve been looking for right the opportunity to open a café," Raphael says. “This location has all the right elements and is in a great neighborhood. Everything fit."

In terms of food and drink, the shop is stocked with more than 20 coffee and tea drinks. Among them, find cappuccinos and Americanos, as well as espressos, flat whites, nitro cold brew, and iced chai lattes ($2.18 to $6.45).

Zak the Baker has been tapped to stock the store with baked goods, including guava and queso pastries, assorted cookies, macaroons, gluten-free banana bread, cinnamon buns, cream cheese danishes, and fruit danishes.

"Sandwiches, baked goods, and small packaged items often come from hyper local purveyors, depending on season and availability." Raphael says. "We're excited to partner with local businesses like Zak the Baker.

Kahwa Coffee. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8700; kahwacoffee.com.

