Juvia Offers Affordable Brunch With a Killer View

Within an open-air dining room overlooking Lincoln Road, Juvia's swanky penthouse retreat is one of Miami's definitive brunch spots. Thanks to the release of a new and affordable prix-fixe menu, there's no need to wait for a special occasion to dine at the restaurant again.

The recently introduced menu runs every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priced at $50 per person, the meal features three courses paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco.

"Juvia has such a powerful energy about it at night," executive chef Sunny Oh says. "People come up and see the view in awe. But during the day, Juvia is also a gem."

The restaurant's brunch menu echoes a similar flavor and style that the restaurant was founded on, with a stark focus on Peruvian, French, and Japanese influence. The new menu also places emphasis on seasonality, with many of the plates highlighting summer produce.

"I usually go to local farmers markets to grab local fruits and herbs to incorporate in my recipes," pastry chef Gregory Gourreau says. "I'm particularly inspired by the smells, texture, colors, and finding ways to fuse Latino and French cuisine."

The menu, which includes both breakfast- and lunch-oriented plates, begins with a choice of an avocado, tomato, and Hawaiian hearts of palm salad; pink shrimp acevichado, beef carpaccio, or the oh-granola. Then, opt for one of the following: a smoked salmon eggs Benedict, grilled swordfish, shrimp and wild mushroom linguini, grilled skirt steak, or roasted chicken.

For dessert, find a basil strawberry salsa, pistachio pan de gene, or a roasted apricot chocolate tart, which are all developed and curated by Gourreau.

"A lot of preparation goes into the production of the desserts behind the scenes," he says. "For our basil strawberry salsa, we prepare and cure the strawberries for 48 hours using orange zest, Thai basil, Mexican vanilla beans, and balsamic reduction. The mixture of the richness and density of the strawberries is offset by the light and fruitfulness of the mandarin sorbet."

In addition to the prix-fixe menu, Juvia's à la carte brunch menu is available as well.

