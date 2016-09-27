Justin Smillie Brings Upland to Cypress Tavern for One Day

Justin Smillie Courtesy of the Genuine Group

When Stephen Starr and chef Justin Smillie bring New York City's Upland to South Beach this fall (49 Collins Ave.), Miamians will be able to enjoy the chef's seasonal, California cuisine.

The New York iteration of the restaurant was highly recommended in a two-star review by New York Times' Pete Wells, who called the pork chop a "sensation" — high praise indeed. The chef's resume reads like a who's who of fine dining. In the past he's worked at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Mercer Kitchen, Danny Meyer's Gramercy Tavern, and Jonathan Waxman's Washington Park and Barbuto. The chef, who grew up in California, where he fell in love with the outdoors — camping, fly fishing, and foraging. Those early experiences, coupled with his time in some of the best kitchens, formed how he cooks today.

The Miami Beach version of Upland is scheduled to open this fall and will feature California-inspired cuisine in a bistro-like setting.

Diners eager for a first bite of Smillie's food can either hot a flight to New York City or join the chef at the Slow Fires dinner at Michael Schwartz's Cypress Tavern on Tuesday, October 7, at 7 p.m.

Though the menu hasn't been finalized, one can take a hint at the theme since the evening is named after his first cookbook, released November 2015, Slow Fires: Mastering New Ways to Braise, Roast, and Grill. The book explores the techniques of braising, roasting, and grilling with the thought that you must first know the rules of the game in order to break them.

The dinner, which starts at 7 p.m., costs $195 per person and includes passed canapes, a welcome cocktail , four plated courses including wine pairings, and a signed copy of Smillie's book. Taxes and gratuities are included in the ticket cost. Tickets are available on mixstir.com.

