June 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's restaurant scene grew by leaps and bounds this past month with a score of new eateries and bars opening.
Notable names include a second Katsuya at the SLS Lux Brickell, M House in Coral Gables, and Wall's Ice Cream at the Burger Beast Museum.
Veteran South Miami restaurant, Georges on Sunset closed its doors.
In the coming months, look forward to new breweries such as Descarga and Unseen Creatures and food halls like Time Out Market and Lincoln Eatery.
Openings
- Agaveros Cantina. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-445-8667; gatessouthbeach.com
- Amazonica. 5030 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-336-6198; amazonicaofficial.com
- Bloom Skybar. 121 SE First St., Miami, 857-600-2203
- Café Crème. 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-452-7433; cafecrememiami.com
- Caña. 1102 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-535-1653; canamiami.com
- CombinAsian. 2324 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-705-5585; combinasian.com
- The Halal Guys South Miami. 5966 S. Dixie Hwy., #103a, South Miami; 786-216-7267
- Jack's Miami Brickell. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; jacksmiami.com
- Katusya SLS Lux Brickell Hotel & Residences. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami; 305-859-0200; slshotels.com
- Kraken Lab. 5026 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-577-0167; krakenlab.org
M House. 2524 LeJeune Rd., Coral Gables
- Mr. Q at the Wynwood Yard. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com
- Mama Tried. 207 NE First St., Miami
- Mason. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com
- Night Owl Cookies. 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com
- Novikov Miami. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com
-
Oshinobiat Zuma. 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com
- Palat. 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7577; palatmiami.com
- Pasilla Tacos at the Wynwood Yard. 56 NE 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com
- Pepito’s Plaza Brickell. 901 Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami
- Pi by Half Moon Empanadas at the Wynwood Yard. 56 NE 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com
- Sette Osteria. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com/wynwood
- Sixty10. 6010 NE Second Ave., Miami; sixty10mia.com
- Vino Tinto. 423 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8126
- Wall's Ice Cream at Burger Beast Museum at Magic City Casino. 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com
Closings
- Georges on Sunset
- Jack's Miami
- Macaluso's in Miami Beach (relocating to South Miami)
- Shelly's
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening
secondlocation in downtown Miami
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opening in Miami
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Diez y Seis - opening July 2018
- Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea - opening at the Cadillac Hotel
-
DunkanooKitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - opening
secondlocation on Los Olas
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Macaluso's - relocating to South Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
- Monger - the Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw
Juce- opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- The Surf Club - Thomas Keller opening a restaurant in Surfside.
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and
Pharrelteam up.
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vista - opening July 2018
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Wild
'nOut Sports Bar - MTV-themed restaurant opening
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
