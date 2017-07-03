June 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

GLAM's colorful dishes Courtesy of GLAM

June saw a number of significant openings, along with some surprising announcements of restaurants to come.

Federal Donuts, the Philadelphia eatery from Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, opened in Wynwood last week, serving fresh doughnuts and Korean fried chicken.

Chef Todd Erickson goes vegan with the opening of GLAM (Green Living Animals Matter) in Midtown Miami, featuring plant-based offerings that are colorful and flavorful.

Unfortunately, the start of summer meant the closing of some of Miami's favorite establishments. Jamie DeRosa's Izzy's Fish & Oyster, Scott Linquist's Olla, and Matthew Sherman's Paradigm Kitchen closed in Miami Beach. NiDo Cafe's North Miami location closed and was quickly replaced by Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill.

Finally, Miami's Azul shuttered after nearly two decades at the Mandarin Oriental Miami hotel. The restaurant was long considered a star-chef-maker with some of Miami's best toques like Michelle Bernstein, Clay Conley, and Brad Kilgore coming from its kitchen.

Kilgore also announced he will open two restaurants in the future: Kaido and Ember will open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District.

Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is open in Wynwood. Photo by Michael Perisco

Openings



27 Bar & Lounge (835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale)



Aroa Craft Yogurt Cafe (1045 S. University Dr., Plantation)



Black Market Miami (168 SE First St., Miami)



Box Coffee (175 NW 27 St., Miami)



Bunnie Cakes Studio (180 NE 24th St., Miami)



Cliantro 27 Food Truck (1898 SW 27th Ave., Miami)



Dr. Smood Sunset Harbor (1800 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)



Federal Donuts ( 250 NW 24th St., Miami)



GLAM (3301 NE First Ave.,Miami)



IceBox Cafe at CityPlace Doral



King Jerk (14821 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami)



Kraken Crudo (3525 NE Second Ave., Miami)



La Leggenda (224 Española Way, Miami Beach)



Mercato Della Pescheria (412 Española Way, Miami Beach)



Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, 11052 Biscayne Blvd, Miami



Plomo Taco Bar (230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)



PlugIn at Gulfstream Park



Poke + Go (2451 NE 186th St., Miami)



Randazzo’s (328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne)



Sherwood's Bistro & Bar (8281 NE Second Ave., Miami)



Terramia (4770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Wynwood 5th Gyros (2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami)



Closings



Azul at Mandarin Oriental Miami



Izzy's Fish & Oyster



NiDo Cafe in North Miami



Olla



Paradigm Kitchen



EXPAND BLT Steak Courtesy of BLT Steak

Coming Attractions



American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach



Baja Bao - Jose Mendin from Pubbelly opening in Wynwood



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York



Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral



Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood



The Citadel - Little River Food Hall



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami



Dirt - Opening locations at Mary Brickell Village, Sunset Harbour, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dizengoff - Michael Solomonov's hummus palace opening in Wynwood



Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood

Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District

Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District



La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at the Citadel in Little River



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Ofa - Opening in Sunset Harbour



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

In the Works