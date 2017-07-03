June 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
GLAM's colorful dishes
Courtesy of GLAM
June saw a number of significant openings, along with some surprising announcements of restaurants to come.
Federal Donuts, the Philadelphia eatery from Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, opened in Wynwood last week, serving fresh doughnuts and Korean fried chicken.
Chef Todd Erickson goes vegan with the opening of GLAM (Green Living Animals Matter) in Midtown Miami, featuring plant-based offerings that are colorful and flavorful.
Unfortunately, the start of summer meant the closing of some of Miami's favorite establishments. Jamie DeRosa's Izzy's Fish & Oyster, Scott Linquist's Olla, and Matthew Sherman's Paradigm Kitchen closed in Miami Beach. NiDo Cafe's North Miami location closed and was quickly replaced by Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill.
Finally, Miami's Azul shuttered after nearly two decades at the Mandarin Oriental Miami hotel. The restaurant was long considered a star-chef-maker with some of Miami's best toques like Michelle Bernstein, Clay Conley, and Brad Kilgore coming from its kitchen.
Kilgore also announced he will open two restaurants in the future: Kaido and Ember will open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District.
Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is open in Wynwood.
Photo by Michael Perisco
Openings
- 27 Bar & Lounge (835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale)
- Aroa Craft Yogurt Cafe (1045 S. University Dr., Plantation)
- Black Market Miami (168 SE First St., Miami)
- Box Coffee (175 NW 27 St., Miami)
- Bunnie Cakes Studio (180 NE 24th St., Miami)
- Cliantro 27 Food Truck (1898 SW 27th Ave., Miami)
- Dr. Smood Sunset Harbor (1800 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)
- Federal Donuts ( 250 NW 24th St., Miami)
- GLAM (3301 NE First Ave.,Miami)
- IceBox Cafe at CityPlace Doral
- King Jerk (14821 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami)
- Kraken Crudo (3525 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- La Leggenda (224 Española Way, Miami Beach)
- Mercato Della Pescheria (412 Española Way, Miami Beach)
- Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, 11052 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
- Plomo Taco Bar (230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)
- PlugIn at Gulfstream Park
- Poke + Go (2451 NE 186th St., Miami)
- Randazzo’s (328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne)
- Sherwood's Bistro & Bar (8281 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- Terramia (4770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- Wynwood 5th Gyros (2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami)
Closings
- Azul at Mandarin Oriental Miami
- Izzy's Fish & Oyster
- NiDo Cafe in North Miami
- Olla
- Paradigm Kitchen
BLT Steak
Courtesy of BLT Steak
Coming Attractions
- American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach
- Baja Bao - Jose Mendin from Pubbelly opening in Wynwood
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dirt - Opening locations at Mary Brickell Village, Sunset Harbour, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dizengoff - Michael Solomonov's hummus palace opening in Wynwood
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Ofa - Opening in Sunset Harbour
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
- Grove Bay Hospitality Group to open an as-yet-unnamed restaurant South of Fifth
