July 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
|
Hummus at Dizengoff in Wynwood.
Courtesy of Dizengoff
July was a surprisingly active month for restaurant openings in Miami. Despite the traditional slowing down of tourism in South Florida during the summer months, several highly anticipated restaurants opened in July.
James-Beard-winning chef Michael Solomonov and partner Steven Cook brought two Philadelphia sensations to Miami. Federal Donuts, which offers twice-fried chicken and fresh doughnuts, opened in Wynwood the beginning of July. A few weeks later, Dizengoff opened right next door, offering a humble yet delectable menu of hummus and freshly baked pita. Miami's vegan and vegetarian trend moves forward with the opening of GLAM Vegan, Soul Tavern, Crate Plant-Based Kitchen, and another Dirt location.
Miami's closings were both shocking and sudden. Stephen Starr's the Continental closed just days after Tom Colicchio acknowledged that he would soon close Beachcraft at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. Wynwood veteran Lost & Found Saloon shuttered, but found a place at Churchill's Pub to offer its menu. Midtown's Gigi closed amidst employee claims that they weren't paid. Upscale Brickell restaurant Coya closed and Klima's website states that the restaurant is closed for renovation and will reopen October 2017.
Restaurants set to open in August include Jose Mendin's Baja Bao in Wynwood and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour.
|
Courtesy of GLAM
Openings
- Amsterdam Falafel Shop - 1522 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
- Artichoke Basille's Pizza at Ricky's - 1222 16th St., Miami Beach.
- Mr. Bing - 927 Lincoln Rd., #112, Miami Beach
- Chana by SriPtaPhai - 8739 SW 136th St., Miami
- Crate Plant-Based Kitchen, Bar & Lounge - 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami
- Dirt - 1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
- Dizengoff Miami - 250 NW 24th St, Miami
-
Federal Donuts - 250 NW 24th St., Miami
-
Gaijin - 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami
-
GLAM Vegan - 3301 NE First Ave., Miami
- Invasive Species Brewing - 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale
- Lost & Found Saloon pop-up inside Churchill's Pub - 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami
- Mercato Della Pescheria - 412 Española Way, Miami Beach
- Metro Diner - 5714 N. University Dr., Tamarac
- Ocio - 2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
- Plomo Taco and Tequila Bar - 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
- Soul Tavern - 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach
- Sullivan St. Bakery - 5550 NE Fourth Ave, Miami
-
Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food - 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami
- Taco Bus - 1655 SW 107th Ave., Miami
- Viv's Little Waffle Shoppe - 860 NE 79th St., Miami
- Wawa - 4290 Davie Rd, Davie and 3601 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
- Wynwood Parlor - 860 NE 79th St., Miami
|
The Continental's patio
Photo by Laine Doss
Closings
- The Continental
- Coya
- Gigi
- Klima has closed temporarily, according to its website
- Lost & Found Saloon
|
Cake Thai is expanding.
Courtesy of Javier Ramirez
Coming Attractions
- American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach
- Baja Bao - Opening in Wynwood
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening two locations in Broward
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lutum - Opening in Sunset Harbour
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Ofa - Opening in Sunset Harbour
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Over Under - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Stubborn Seed - Grove Bay Partners and Jeremy Ford to open a restaurant in SoFi
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
- Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon
|
The Design District will be home to many new restaurants in the coming months.
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr
]In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
