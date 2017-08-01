July 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

EXPAND Hummus at Dizengoff in Wynwood. Courtesy of Dizengoff

July was a surprisingly active month for restaurant openings in Miami. Despite the traditional slowing down of tourism in South Florida during the summer months, several highly anticipated restaurants opened in July.

James-Beard-winning chef Michael Solomonov and partner Steven Cook brought two Philadelphia sensations to Miami. Federal Donuts, which offers twice-fried chicken and fresh doughnuts, opened in Wynwood the beginning of July. A few weeks later, Dizengoff opened right next door, offering a humble yet delectable menu of hummus and freshly baked pita. Miami's vegan and vegetarian trend moves forward with the opening of GLAM Vegan, Soul Tavern, Crate Plant-Based Kitchen, and another Dirt location.

Miami's closings were both shocking and sudden. Stephen Starr's the Continental closed just days after Tom Colicchio acknowledged that he would soon close Beachcraft at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. Wynwood veteran Lost & Found Saloon shuttered, but found a place at Churchill's Pub to offer its menu. Midtown's Gigi closed amidst employee claims that they weren't paid. Upscale Brickell restaurant Coya closed and Klima's website states that the restaurant is closed for renovation and will reopen October 2017.

Restaurants set to open in August include Jose Mendin's Baja Bao in Wynwood and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour.

Courtesy of GLAM

Openings



Amsterdam Falafel Shop - 1522 Washington Ave, Miami Beach



Artichoke Basille's Pizza at Ricky's - 1222 16th St., Miami Beach.



Mr. Bing - 927 Lincoln Rd., #112, Miami Beach

Chana by SriPtaPhai - 8739 SW 136th St., Miami

Crate Plant-Based Kitchen, Bar & Lounge - 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami



Dirt - 1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach



Dizengoff Miami - 250 NW 24th St, Miami



Federal Donuts - 250 NW 24th St., Miami



Gaijin - 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami



GLAM Vegan - 3301 NE First Ave., Miami



Invasive Species Brewing - 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale



Lost & Found Saloon pop-up inside Churchill's Pub - 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami



Mercato Della Pescheria - 412 Española Way, Miami Beach



Metro Diner - 5714 N. University Dr., Tamarac



Ocio - 2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables



Plomo Taco and Tequila Bar - 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables



Soul Tavern - 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach



Sullivan St. Bakery - 5550 NE Fourth Ave, Miami



Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food - 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami



Taco Bus - 1655 SW 107th Ave., Miami



Viv's Little Waffle Shoppe - 860 NE 79th St., Miami



Wawa - 4290 Davie Rd, Davie and 3601 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach



Wynwood Parlor - 860 NE 79th St., Miami



The Continental's patio Photo by Laine Doss

Closings



The Continental



Coya



Gigi



Klima has closed temporarily, according to its website



Lost & Found Saloon



Cake Thai is expanding. Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

Coming Attractions



American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach



Baja Bao - Opening in Wynwood



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York



Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral



Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood



The Citadel - Little River Food Hall



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami



Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.



Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood



El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood



Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District



Etaru - Opening two locations in Broward



Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District



La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Lutum - Opening in Sunset Harbour



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at the Citadel in Little River



Ofa - Opening in Sunset Harbour



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Over Under - Opening in Downtown Miami



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell



Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Stubborn Seed - Grove Bay Partners and Jeremy Ford to open a restaurant in SoFi



Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood



Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon



The Design District will be home to many new restaurants in the coming months. Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

In the Works