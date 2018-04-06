Jose Mendin's Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach Serves Bottomless Brunch

Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach, the newest restaurant by the five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin, is open for brunch. The experience — part buffet and part à la carte — includes Mendin's prized comfort food and a cocktail bar where diners can create their own brunch drinks.

The indoor-outdoor space, which offers a charming tree-canopied patio, allows guests to leisurely dine while diving into a seemingly endless selection of items. Begin with a raw bar stocked with oysters, shrimp, ceviche, and sushi rolls. Move on to warm plates, such as made-to-order omelets filled with glazed filet mignon or pincho de pollo, as well as self-serve taco and ramen stations.

Photo via Habitat