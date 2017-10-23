José Andrés and Dani García to Host Four-Michelin-Star Dinner at Bazaar Mar

SBE hotels has just announced an exclusive — and pricey — collaborative dinner cohosted by José Andrés and Spanish chef Dani García.

The dinner, to be held at Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell November 15, is billed as a chance to dine with two chefs who have a combined four Michelin stars. The multicourse tasting will include a welcome reception with the chefs, wine pairings, and valet parking. Tickets cost $395 per person, and there will be only one seating, at 7:30 p.m.