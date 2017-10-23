José Andrés and Dani García to Host Four-Michelin-Star Dinner at Bazaar Mar

SBE hotels has just announced an exclusive — and pricey — collaborative dinner cohosted by José Andrés and Spanish chef Dani García.
The dinner, to be held at Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell November 15, is billed as a chance to dine with two chefs who have a combined four Michelin stars. The multicourse tasting will include a welcome reception with the chefs, wine pairings, and valet parking. Tickets cost $395 per person, and there will be only one seating, at 7:30 p.m.
Last year, Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas brought their three-Michelin-star Alinea to the Faena Hotel Miami Beach for a sold-out series of 18-course dinners, whose ticket prices ranged from $275 to $385 per person.
García and Andrés have received two Michelin stars each for their work. García earned his for Restaurante Dani García in the Marbella Hotel Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa. The toque owns Lobito de Mar in Marbella. Andrés was awarded two Michelin stars for Minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C.
The dinner is part of Taste of SBE Miami, a series that also includes an open-flame paella night at the Delano South Beach November 11 and a Brickell block party with gourmet food trucks, drinks, and live entertainment November 12. Ticket information is not yet available for most of the parties. Chefs who operate restaurants at SBE properties include heavy-hitters such as Michael Schwartz, Katsuya Uechi, and Andrés.
Taste of SBE Miami: Collaborative Chef Experience. With José Andrés and Dani García. 7:30 p.m. November 15 at Bazaar Mar. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-615-5859. Tickets cost $395 via sbe.com.
