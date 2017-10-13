Joe's Stone Crab Opens for Season Tonight

Stone crab season, South Florida's favorite time of the year, starts October 15, which generally means you won't see claws in restaurants for a day or so after.

Joe's Stone Crab, however, opens tonight at 5 p.m. for its 104th season.

Though fresh crabs likely won't turn up on the plate until Monday, Joe's staff expects to get rushed by regulars who consider the restaurant's seasonal opening a holiday of sorts. Frozen claws will be offered until the first catch arrives— and there's always the restaurant's insanely good (and surprisingly affordable) fried chicken.