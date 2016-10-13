Joe's Stone Crab Opens for 103rd Season
|
Joe's opens for stone crab season.
Courtesy Joe's Stone Crab
Stone crab season, South Florida's favorite time of the year, starts this Saturday, October 15, and runs through May 15. Stone crabs are caught in baited traps commercially and recreationally. Each crab's claw is removed, and the crustacean is released back into the water for the claw to regenerate.
The claws are steamed and sent to local restaurants, where
The restaurant will open for its 103rd season this Friday, October 14, at 5 p.m. (Frozen crabs will be served until fresh ones arrive.) The restaurant has been operated by the same family since
Joe's chief operating officer, Stephen Sawitz, a direct descendant of the Weiss family, looks forward to throwing open the doors for another season. “The tradition of Joe’s opening is exciting for everyone."
Sawitz says that even though the restaurant has been serving stone crabs for decades, each year brings surprises and possible challenges, and there's no accurate way to predict what the year's stone crab season will look like until it's underway. "It's a surprise every day. There's no way of knowing what the harvest will look like. You could have a great first pull, and the bottom could fall out and there could be nothing afterward." The stone crab maven says the first two weeks of each season are typically the best. "That's because there are more crabs out there." Still, he says that every year proves to be fruitful. "Each year, our fishermen want to get more permits and traps. I think that's the future." Still,
When Joe's reopens tomorrow, it won't show any striking changes. Sawitz says the summer months were used to do a general refresh of the building to make it ready for the steady stream of customers in the coming months. "We're in a building that was built in the 1920s. We get heavily trafficked during the season — more than most — and because of that have an inordinate amount of wear-and-tear on the facility. If we were to stay open during the summer, how could we make our renovations? How could we rest our bones? How could we prepare for the next year?"
And even though guests clamor for the restaurant's stone crabs,
So how can a local snag a seat at Miami Beach's most iconic restaurant? According to Joe's top man, "The best tip is to come early for lunch or go to the takeaway." And although Joe's doesn't take reservations, it might be a good idea to get a bunch of friends and family together. "If you're a large party of ten or 15, we want to know it. We can't guarantee anything, but we can look at the dining room. We work hard to accommodate groups."
Upcoming Events
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sun., Oct. 23, 10:30am
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sun., Oct. 23, 2:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Bonnie Raitt
Tue., Nov. 1, 8:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Kansas
Sat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
And remember to mention where you live. "We love the tourists, but locals are king."
Joe's Stone Crab opens for
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
11 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Intermezzo Loung prior to Celtic Thunder Legacy
Wed., Oct. 19, 7:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Scott Bradlee
Thu., Oct. 20, 8:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sat., Oct. 22, 10:30am
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sat., Oct. 22, 2:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!