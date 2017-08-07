Jezebel on Lincoln Road Offers Cocktails and Flaming S'Mores

Jezebel, a cozy food and drink lounge in Miami Beach, is now open. Located on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Road, this dimly-lit, orange-hued space serves cocktails prepared tableside and upscale comfort food like flaming s’mores and truffle popcorn.

The restaurant took over the former Bacaro space, a short-lived Italian wine bar that opened in December 2016 and closed less than eight months later.

Jezebel, which debuted in late July, is the brainchild of Liquid Hospitality's Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic, owners of Tocaya Organica and Rockwell nightclub. The bar and restaurant is open from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m., serving food and drink into the early hours of the morning.