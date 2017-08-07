 


Jezebel on Lincoln Road Offers Cocktails and Flaming S'MoresEXPAND
Courtesy of Jezebel

Jezebel on Lincoln Road Offers Cocktails and Flaming S'Mores

Clarissa Buch | August 7, 2017 | 12:13pm
AA

Jezebel, a cozy food and drink lounge in Miami Beach, is now open. Located on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Road, this dimly-lit, orange-hued space serves cocktails prepared tableside and upscale comfort food like flaming s’mores and truffle popcorn.

The restaurant took over the former Bacaro space, a short-lived Italian wine bar that opened in December 2016 and closed less than eight months later.

Jezebel, which debuted in late July, is the brainchild of Liquid Hospitality's Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic, owners of Tocaya Organica and Rockwell nightclub. The bar and restaurant is open from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m., serving food and drink into the early hours of the morning.

Cucumber mint collins cocktail.
Cucumber mint collins cocktail.
Courtesy of Jezebel

Cocktails ($13) are prepared and poured in front of customers, including the El Chapo, which is made with Illegal Mezcal, Don Julio reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, pineapple, and chile de árbol syrup; and the Summer 17 G&T, blended with Nolet’s Silver gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic, juniper berries, and orchid.

Drinks are paired with an all-night menu of ahi tuna pizza, mini lobster tacos, Jezebel wings, yellowtail jalapeño sashimi, and truffle popcorn along with flaming s’mores for dessert.

The 2,300-square-foot space, conceptualized by interior designer François Frossard, features multi-colored, floor-to-ceiling street art murals by Miguel Paredes, as well as vintage leather couches, wooden tables, and a bundle of patterned pillows and blankets.

Most of Jezebel's seating is on sofas, with a few four-person high-top tables and chairs circling the restaurant's center bar.

Depending on the night, Jezebel plays music centered around a specific theme. There are also large flat-screen TVs, chessboards, and speakers placed throughout the space.

Jezebel Bar and Kitchen. 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 786-275-6324. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

