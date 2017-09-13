JetBlue Sponsors Free Food Truck Roundup at BB&T Center Today

Hurricane Irma has gone, and while much of South Florida was spared the full wrath of the storm, hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity. That means that after working all day cleaning up debris, many people are left without basic necessities like a cold drink or hot food.

JetBlue is trying to relieve some of the stress of Irma by providing a free meal today,

