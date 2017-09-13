 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Looking for a hot meal after Irma?EXPAND
Looking for a hot meal after Irma?
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

JetBlue Sponsors Free Food Truck Roundup at BB&T Center Today

Laine Doss | September 13, 2017 | 10:52am
AA

Hurricane Irma has gone, and while much of South Florida was spared the full wrath of the storm, hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity. That means that after working all day cleaning up debris, many people are left without basic necessities like a cold drink or hot food.

JetBlue is trying to relieve some of the stress of Irma by providing a free meal today,

Related Stories

The airline is sponsoring a free food truck roundup today, September 13, at BB&T Center in Sunrise. Twenty food trucks are scheduled to participate including 90 Miles to Go, Cheesezilla, Conch Shack, Gallos Pintos, King of Racks BBQ, and Worldwide Bistro. The food truck list is subject to change.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m., these trucks will offer a hot meal to anyone who needs one.

According to a JetBlue spokesperson, guests should enter the BB&T Center at Gates 3 and 5. Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis and free meals will be offered until food runs out. The invitation is good for everyone including first responders and neighbors affected by Irma.

JetBlue is also trying to organize another free food truck roundup on Thursday, September 14. New Times will update this post with information.

BB&T Center. 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >