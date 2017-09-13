JetBlue Sponsors Free Food Truck Roundup at BB&T Center Today

Hurricane Irma has gone, and while much of South Florida was spared the full wrath of the storm, hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity. That means that after working all day cleaning up debris, many people are left without basic necessities like a cold drink or hot food.
JetBlue is trying to relieve some of the stress of Irma by providing a free meal today,
The airline is sponsoring a free food truck roundup today, September 13, at BB&T Center in Sunrise. Twenty food trucks are scheduled to participate including 90 Miles to Go, Cheesezilla, Conch Shack, Gallos Pintos, King of Racks BBQ, and Worldwide Bistro. The food truck list is subject to change.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m., these trucks will offer a hot meal to anyone who needs one.
According to a JetBlue spokesperson, guests should enter the BB&T Center at Gates 3 and 5. Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis and free meals will be offered until food runs out. The invitation is good for everyone including first responders and neighbors affected by Irma.
JetBlue is also trying to organize another free food truck roundup on Thursday, September 14. New Times will update this post with information.
BB&T Center. 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com.
