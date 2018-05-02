Jeremiah Bullfrog's Duck Duck Goose Trois Offers Fowl and Foie Gras

Duck Duck Goose, chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's ode to fowl and foie gras, returns Sunday, May 27.

The third-annual festival, which features locally raised and pastured fowl, will gather local and national chefs to churn out everything from duck confit mac 'n' cheese and 12-spice duck noodle to French toast fried in duck fat.

Participants include La Mar's Diego Oka, StripSteak's Will Crandall, Ghee's Niven Patel, Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins, Proper Sausages' Babe Froman, Itamae's Fernando Chang, Mandolin's Roel Alcudia, and the Bazaar's Karla Hoyos and Jason Morale. Bullfrog has also recruited out-of-state culinary talent such as Daikaya DC's Katsuya Fukushima.

"It's about strengthening our ties to the culinary community and making Miami a better place to eat," Bullfrog says. "We're trying to deliver what we think is the most stellar lineup for any local food festival."

You know Bullfrog from his other Miami-based food fest, P.I.G. (Pork Is Good). But instead of preparing a whole roasted pig, Bullfrog, along with the more than a dozen other participating chefs, will be tasted with creating unique bites using duck from Florida Fresh Meats and foie gras from La Belle Farms.

"The ducks at Florida Fresh Meats are fed on grass, no chemicals or antibiotics," Bullfrog explains. "That yields a completely different bird than a commercially farmed duck. They're a little more lean, with a very distinct flavor profile."

A menu for the afternoon event, set to take place at the Anderson, is not yet available. But Bullfrog assures there will be enough foie gras and whole duck to last until next year. You can also expect cocktails, champagne, and unlimited food samplings.

Duck Duck Goose Trois. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $58 to $93 via duckduckgoose3.eventbrite.com.

