Japanese Robatayaki Etaru to Open Second Location on Las Olas

Etaru, Zuma's sister restaurant in Hallandale Beach, will open a location in Fort Lauderdale this summer. The expansion comes less than a year after the modern Japanese robatayaki debuted in August 2017.

Located inside the Icon Las Olas, Etaru Fort Lauderdale will offer many of the same features from Hallandale, including a robata grill, a robust menu of sashimi and maki, and craft cocktails. However, Las Olas will boast a distinctly different atmosphere, according to Etaru's group executive chef, Hamish Brown.

"Both restaurants share menus and our spirit of hospitality," he says. "But they will offer different experiences. Etaru Hallandale embraces the ocean and beach culture, while the Las Olas location will offer a vibrant dynamic of city living and dining.”