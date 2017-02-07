Japanese Market and Sushi Deli to Close After Nearly Four Decades in Business

This is the end. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

After 37 years, Michio Kushi's Japanese Market and beloved Sushi Deli will close on March 20.

A sign went up on the perpetually crowded place's hostess stand and some of its shelving over the weekend. About half of the market's pantry items and sundries are already missing. The coolers where you can find frozen horse mackerel, blue fin tuna, the fermented soy beans called natto, and fresh ramen noodles are slowly emptying out.

When asked about the closure in the middle of a busy-as-hell lunch service Kushi threw both hands, including the one brandishing a glinting knife into the air and proclaimed "finally," with a wide grin. The modern age hasn't sat well with the paper-hatted itamae.

Once offering no more than perhaps a half dozen or so seats Kushi's minuscule sushi operation has for years, before Kevin Cory's Naoe, before Myumi, before Makoto, been among the city's best places to go to request omakase, a chef's selection of either nigiri or sashimi. Kushi, looking serious as a heart attack, would willingly prepare as many pieces as you request, cracking a devilish smile as he then handed over plates festooned with sweet shrimp heads jutting into the air and fatty pieces of o-toro quivering and crowning with a minty fleck of shiso.

Thank you notes and cards from loyal customers adorn the walls for a few more weeks, Photo by Zachary Fagenson

As cell phones and smart phones began to fill the world's pockets and enthusiastic eaters grew eager to share photos of their latest conquests, Kushi implemented a no cell phone rule. Pictures never actually seemed to be a problem, but their willingness to request somebody step outside to take a call, rather than bark their head off next to people trying to enjoy hundreds of dollars worth of saba, sayori, and uni was always refreshing.

Yet the pictures brought more and more attention, and some who long admired and enjoyed Kushi's tried to implement a failing "don't ask, don't tell" policy. They may have been right. A few years ago, seemingly to Kushi's dismay, the place hacked off some of its market shelving to add in another half dozen seats. The move gave more of Miami dining public, now conscious that perhaps Sushi Maki wasn't all that great, a chance to try his pristine fare. Yet it also seemingly overwhelmed Kushi. The place over the last year or two decided to close an additional day, and now when you get in there during the few open hours its packed with hungry-eyed diners milling about the aisles, waiting for their chance to sit down at the counter. Kushi, who had begun to complain of the deluge, only seemed relaxed on Mondays and Tuesdays, when the sushi counter was closed and the place was quiet as a cemetery.

You might be tempted to rush over and grab one final bite before the place shutters for good. But don't. Let the man who has fed so many so well for so many years ease into retirement. He said he and his family plan to stay in Miami but other than that his whereabouts will be hard to track. "Where will I go?" Kushi says. "Wherever I want."

For more, follow Zach on Twitter or Instagram.

