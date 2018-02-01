January 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's winter months are usually a hotbed of activity for restaurant openings, and the first month of the year was no exception. More than a dozen notable openings occurred, including Daniel Boulud's Boulud Sud and Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso. The venerable Miami chef and James Beard winner also celebrated the opening of his Italian restaurant, Fi'lia, at the SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas this month.

Unfortunately, 180 Degrees at the DRB closed, but chef/owner Ryan Martin went out with a killer closing party.

EXPAND American Wagyu porterhouse cooked on a sumibiyaki at Sushi Azabu. Courtesy of DeepSleep Studio