January 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's winter months are usually a hotbed of activity for restaurant openings, and the first month of the year was no exception. More than a dozen notable openings occurred, including Daniel Boulud's Boulud Sud and Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso. The venerable Miami chef and James Beard winner also celebrated the opening of his Italian restaurant, Fi'lia, at the SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas this month.
Unfortunately, 180 Degrees at the DRB closed, but chef/owner Ryan Martin went out with a killer closing party.
Openings
- Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; amaraparaiso.com.
- American Harvest. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; americanharvestco.com
- Azabu Miami Beach. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; miami.azabuglobal.com
- Boulud Sud. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com
- Call Me Gaby. 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4800
- Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
- Don Deo Brewing Company. 275 NE 18 St., Miami; 305-998-8512
- Fi'Lia at SLS Baha Mar. Nassau, Bahamas
- Hank & Harry's Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
- MadLab Creamery. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; madlabcreamery.com
- Mendez Fuel Westchester. 855 SW 97th Ave., Miami; fueljuicemiami.com
- Norman's. 6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Sunny Poke inside Sushi Garage. 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-974-1970
- Wabi Sabi. 851 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-707-4360; wabisabibyshuji.com
- Whole Foods Market Dadeland. 7939 SW 104th St., Miami; 305-969-5800; wholefoodsmarket.com
Closings
- 180 Degrees at the DRB
- Talde Miami Beach
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Donutty - Opening in Kendall
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location
- Exquisito - Opening cafe and chocolate factory in Little Havana
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Lime - Returning to South Beach
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Novikov
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Espanola Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- The Taco Stand - Southern California favorite opening in Miami
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!