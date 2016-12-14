menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

James Seyba to Open Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen

Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 8:43 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Chef James Seyba
Chef James Seyba
billwisserphoto.com
A A

James Seyba, former executive chef at Miam Café, told New Times in November that he left the Wynwood eatery to find work closer to home. But now Seyba, who previously worked at the Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant & Bar, and Centro Taco, is ready to divulge the real reason: He's opening Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen in the Lincoln Park shopping plaza in Hollywood (6856 Stirling Rd.).

"I've been trying to keep it under wraps," he laughs. "I'm a little superstitious in that way."

The spot, which is just under 1,000 square feet, will be stocked with fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, and wheatgrass shots, as well as small plates such as sandwiches, salads, and wraps. The store doesn't have a fryer or grill — Seyba is concentrating on slow food cooked with little preparation. He plans to grow some of his ingredients in-house too, including wheatgrass and other small herbs.

Related Stories

"The store isn't vegetarian or raw," he says. "It's just simple. Everything will revolve around fresh produce. Nothing is going to be made with powders or additives."

Seyba unveils the reason he left Miam in Wynwood: to open Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen in Hollywood.EXPAND
Seyba unveils the reason he left Miam in Wynwood: to open Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen in Hollywood.
Courtesy of James Seyba

At Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen, Seyba hopes to attract a daily crowd, similar to the way a coffee shop draws regulars. "I don't expect people to come every day," he says, "but I want people to be able to incorporate my juice bar into their weekly routine."

After the debut of his concept, which is slated for early 2017, he plans to roll out bowl selections, a signature avocado toast, and house-made soups. He also plans to source fruits and vegetables from nearby farms.

"I love cooking, and I believe the possibilities are endless," he says. "I've always been interested in creating a middle ground between food and drink, and that's what smoothies are to me. But I still want to have other food options available, which is why I added 'kitchen' to its name."

Since Seyba began cooking, he had always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. Before that could happen, he explains, he searched for a niche.

"People have never been more concerned about their health," he says, "and I also wanted to find something no one was doing up here. There are a lot of chains in Broward, but it lacks a place that offers quality prepared food. I think people are craving fresh food, not something frozen or puréed."

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >