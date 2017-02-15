menu

James Beard 2017 Semifinalists: Brad Kilgore and Zak the Baker Among Miami Nods

Cake Thai and Myumi Will Open at The Citadel in Little River


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

James Beard 2017 Semifinalists: Brad Kilgore and Zak the Baker Among Miami Nods

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:53 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Brad KilgoreEXPAND
Brad Kilgore
Photo by StianRoenning.com
A A

The James Beard Foundation has just released the semifinalists for its annual awards ceremony, and South Florida made the grade on several fronts.

The Beard Awards are the culinary world's equivalent of the Oscars, and winning an award — or even being nominated — can mean more customers for a restaurant and an upward trajectory for a chef.

Restaurant and chef semifinalists for the 27th-annual Beard Awards are selected from a list of more than 24,000 online entries.

Once again, Brad Kilgore (Alter and Brava) is a semifinalist for the Rising Star Chef, presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come. He was nominated for the same award last year. "It's an honor to be selected again for Rising Star," Kilgore says of the nod. "It's been a goal of mine for my whole career. My team and I at Alter just keep our heads down and keep cooking. If we make it to the finals, that's a victory in itself."

Related Stories

Deme Lomas (Niu Kitchen) and Clay Conley (Buccan in Palm Beach) are semifinalists in the category Best Chef: South, as is former Miamian Nina Compton, who is nominated for her New Orleans restaurant, Compère Lapin. Lomas was nominated last year in the same category.

Zak the Baker
Zak the Baker
billwisserphoto.com

Wynwood's Kyu is up for Best New Restaurant, competing with heavy-hitters such as Bastion in Nashville, Olmsted in Brooklyn, and Le Coucou in New York City.

Miami's most beloved bread-maker, Zak Stern, AKA Zak the Baker, has received a nod for Outstanding Baker, and Stephen Starr (Upland, Le Zoo, the Continental, Makoto, and Steak 954) was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Miami, however, was shut out of Outstanding Bar Program, Outstanding Pastry Chef, and Outstanding Chef, though Andrew Carmellini (the Dutch) was nominated for Outstanding Chef for his work at Locanda Verde in New York.

Being nominated is the first step in the journey to a Beard Award. On Wednesday, March 15, the list of finalists in all categories will be revealed at a news conference in Los Angeles. The announcement will be broadcast online via the Foundation's Facebook Live feed.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago Monday, May 1.

A complete list of 2017 Beard semifinalists can be found at jamesbeard.org.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Zak the Baker
More Info
More Info

405 NW 26th St.
Miami, FL 33127

786-347-7100

zakthebaker.com

miles
Alter
More Info
More Info

223 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-5996

altermiami.com

miles
Niu Kitchen
More Info
More Info

134 NE Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33132

786-542-5070

niukitchen.com

miles
Kyu
More Info
More Info

251 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127

786-577-0150

www.kyumiami.com

miles
The Dutch
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3111

www.thedutchmiami.com

miles
Le Zoo
More Info
More Info

9700 Collins Ave.
Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-602-9663

lezoo.com

miles
Upland
More Info
More Info

49 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-602-9998

www.uplandmiami.com

miles
The Continental
More Info
More Info

2360 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-2000

continentalmiami.com

miles
Makoto
More Info
More Info

9700 Collins Ave.
Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-864-8600

www.makoto-restaurant.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >