James Beard Awards 2017: Nina Compton Tapped, Miami Shut Out Again

Nina Compton is the last woman standing. Photo by Elsa Hahne

The James Beard Foundation has released the finalists for its annual awards ceremony and, once again, South Florida was knocked off the map.

Winning a "Beard", the culinary world's answer to Hollywood's Academy Awards, is high praise and chefs who win often find doors opening to them and restaurants seeing an increase in business. Restaurant and chef nominees for the 27th-annual Beard Awards are selected from a list of more than 24,000 online entries.

The Beard award process is threefold, with semifinalists announced in February, finalists named in March, and winners celebrated at the annual awards gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago Monday, May 1.

When the 2017 semifinalists were announced, Miami received several promising nods. Brad Kilgore (Alter and Brava) was named for the Rising Star Chef award. Other South Floridians named as semifinalists included Deme Loman (Niu Kitchen), Clay Conley (Buccan in Palm Beach), and Nina Compton (Compère Lapin in New Orleans) for Best Chef: South. Zak the Baker's Zak Stern received a nod for Outstanding Baker and Wynwood's Kyu was up for Best New Restaurant.

Related Stories James Beard 2017 Semifinalists: Brad Kilgore and Zak the Baker Among Miami Nods

When the finalists were announced yesterday, not one current South Floridian was left standing.

Nina Compton, however, is a finalist in the Best Chef:South category for her NOLA establishment. In addition, restaurateur Stephen Starr is a finalist in the Best Restaurateur category. Even though Starr has establishments in Miami Beach (Upland, the Continental, Le Zoo, and others), the Beards only name his home base of Philadelphia.

Last year the same thing happened, with talented toques like Brad Kilgore (Alter), Jose Mendin (Pubbelly), Giorgio Rapicavoli (Eating House), Michael Pirolo (Macchialina), Deme Lomas (Niu Kitchen), and Antonio Bachour (Bachour Bakery + Bistro) getting snubbed.

In years past, Miamians have brought home Beards including Michelle Bernstein, Michael Schwartz, and Norman Van Aken, but the last time a Miamian advanced to the finals was 2013, when Hedy Goldsmith and Jeff McInnis made the grade.

So why does Miami keep getting shut out and did it take moving to New Orleans, a city steeped in hundreds of years of food culture, for Nina Compton to achieve her nod?

It's not an easy question. In some ways, we're still a fledgling culinary city. But year after year we grow. And, just like last year, the argument can't be made that only restaurants in Chicago, New York, Charleston, and New Orleans make the grade. After all, establishments and chefs from Milwaukee, Asheville, and Providence were recognized.

The only answer is for Miami's culinary talent to push on and continue to make beautiful food. Locals know what they can do and, hopefully, the Beard Foundation's judges will catch on in 2018.

The full list of James Beard finalists for 2017 can be found at jamesbeard.org.

