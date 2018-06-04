Jack's Miami in Wynwood Closes as Brickell Location Gains Speed

Jack's Miami, the small Wynwood eatery that payed homage to famous people named Jack, has closed.

The restaurant, known for its Italian-American comfort food, shuttered a few days ago. The restaurant, which debuted in December 2016, served pasta dishes and other favorites by chef/partner John Parlavechio.

The restaurant was co-owned by hospitality veteran Alan Roth, who says of the closing: “We are so sad to be leaving this area of Miami but could not be more grateful for all of the love, memories, and support we received from all of our customers and from the community."