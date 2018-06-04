 


Jack's Miami Brickell
Jack's Miami Brickell
Courtesy of Jack's Miami

Jack's Miami in Wynwood Closes as Brickell Location Gains Speed

Laine Doss | June 4, 2018 | 2:36pm
AA

Jack's Miami, the small Wynwood eatery that payed homage to famous people named Jack, has closed.

The restaurant, known for its Italian-American comfort food, shuttered a few days ago. The restaurant, which debuted in December 2016, served pasta dishes and other favorites by chef/partner John Parlavechio.

The restaurant was co-owned by hospitality veteran Alan Roth, who says of the closing: “We are so sad to be leaving this area of Miami but could not be more grateful for all of the love, memories, and support we received from all of our customers and from the community."

According to a representative, the owner of the one-story building sold the property for an undisclosed sum. In the past few years, the area surrounding the property has seen amazing growth, with midrise condos popping up around the neighborhood's low-rise businesses such as Jack's and Bunnie Cakes.

The closing comes on the heels of the opening of a Jack's location in Brickell.

The smaller Brickell eatery will offer dishes such as meatballs, eggplant rollatini, and chicken parm sandwiches crafted by Parlavechio. The restaurant will specialize in take-out for busy Brickell denizens and also offer a catering menu.

Jack's Miami Brickell. 900 S. Miami Ave. Miami; jacksmiami.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

