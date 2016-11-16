Jack Daniel's Pops Up in Wynwood With Live Music, Tastings, and the Safe That Killed Jack

Miss Mary Bobo's comes to Miami Photo by Laine Doss

Sure, there are many spirits out there, but rarely do you find one with the staying power and brand recognition of Jack Daniel's. The Tennessee whiskey, a favorite of Frank Sinatra (who famously would polish off a bottle at his concerts), is celebrating its 150th birthday by taking a little vacation — to Miami.

Jack Daniel's has popped up in Wynwood, bringing all the sights, sounds, and tastes of its hometown of Lynchburg with it. From now until Saturday evening, the Jack Daniel's Lynchburg General Store (2600 NW Second Ave.) offers live music, a bakery, barrel-making demonstrations, and even an old-time barber shop. The shop, open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, is free to explore. One caveat: You must be 21 or over — and you will be carded at the door by two rather large gentlemen in sport jackets and ties.

Once inside, there's a host of things to see and do. First, have a sip of sweet tea or lemonade at Miss Mary Bobo's, a recreation of a bakery found in Tennessee. The beverages are on the house, but you can also purchase squares of Jack Daniel's anniversary cake or pumpkin pie for $1 each. Miami location but Lynchburg prices, to be sure!

Photo by Laine Doss

Of course, Jack Daniel's merchandise is for sale including barbecue sauce, shirts, and mugs. The most interesting item available for purchase is an authentic barrel head personalized with your name or slogan ($70). This might just be the ultimate holiday gift for your home bar enthusiast. While you're there, say hello to Kevin Sanders, Jack Daniel's barrel maker. Sanders is also the keeper of all stories about Jack Daniel's, including the legend of the safe that killed the whiskey maker.

Photo by Laine Doss

The safe, by the way, is also on tour. The story goes that, back in 1906, Jack came to work early and tried unsuccessfully to open his safe. Frustrated, he kicked the thing, breaking his big toe. Unfortunately, the toe never healed correctly and got infected, killing the maker of America's most popular liquid. The motto of the distillery now and forevermore: Never get to work early. We'll drink to that.

Photo by Laine Doss

Speaking of drinking, the pop-up allows you to try Jack in its moonshine state — something rarely tasted.

Photo by Laine Doss

The Jack Daniel's pop-up will feature live music and a DJ spinning vinyl today from noon to 6 p.m. On Thursday, in celebration of charcoal, you can have your sketch done by an artist. On Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., you can get a trim from a Junior & Hatter barber and styling tips from Bonobos. Saturday is a special closing-day celebration all day long until 6 p.m. For more information, visit jackdaniels.com.

