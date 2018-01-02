Brewer and Star Wars Superfan Jonathan Wakefield Weighs in on The Last Jedi

There has been a disturbance in the Force since the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi two weeks ago.

The movie is a box office and critical success, raking in $533.1 million so far, according to Variety, but die-hard devotees of the franchise have given it mixed reviews. Angry fans started a petition on Change.org for Disney to strike Episode VIII from the canon, push back the release of Episode IX, and remake The Last Jedi into something fans will appreciate.

J. Wakefield Brewing founder Jonathan Wakefield is an extreme Star Wars fan whose taproom is filled with collectible art. During a conversation, the topic of The Last Jedi came up, and his tone changed with his responses about the movie as tepid as a beer forgotten out in the sun on Tatooine.