Iron Fork 2017: Foodie Four Pack on Sale Now

New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary on October 5 with an evening of delicious food from Miami's best restaurants and a chef showdown between two of the city's best chefs.

From 7 to 10 p.m., the Hyatt Regency Miami is the place to enjoy bites from dozens of restaurants including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori by Walter Martino, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, RA Sushi, Morton's the Steakhouse, Atlantikos, Jackson Soul Food, and 320 Gastrolounge, and others are added daily. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm and Voga Italia drinks.

Menu highlights include spicy tuna poke tacos and liquid nitrogen ice cream (180 Degrees @ the DRB; Patagonian shrimp, with cream, compressed watermelon, and coconut (Beaker & Gray); original Philly cheese steaks (Philly Grub), oysters and paella (Casablanca on the Bay), and Jackson Soul Food's famous mac and cheese.

Then get ready to witness the ultimate chef battle when Brian Nasajon from Beaker & Gray takes on Tacology's Santiago Gomez. Veteran chef Allen Susser will host the Iron Fork competition, with Sean Brasel (Meat Market), Dustin Ward (BLT Prime), Giorgio Rapicavoli (Glass & Vine and Eating House), and Jose Mendin (Pubbelly Restaurant Group) judging who takes the title of New Times' Iron Fork 2017 champion, the coveted "Skillet of Excellence," and a Whizzy Ride, perfect for navigating Miami's streets.

Iron Fork benefits Miami Rescue Mission through a silent auction and raffle. All silent auction proceeds will go directly to efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys. In addition, the Mission will also collect all unused food at the end of the evening to feed locals in need of meals.

If you're a chef or restaurant owner and want to get in on the action, there are still a few spots available. If you're interested in being part of this amazing evening, contact Jennifer Nealon at jennifer.nealon@miaminewtimes.com.

General Admission tickets for Iron Fork are $50 each through October 4, but a special Foodie Four Pack allows four friends to enjoy the evening for $150 total — that's like getting one free ticket! On October 5, tickets at the door will cost $60.

VIP tickets are $80 each through October 4, but take advantage of the VIP Foodie Four Pack for $240 and you'll get one free VIP admission. VIP ticket holders will get into the event one hour earlier, at 6 p.m. and have access to a special lounge with complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak, BLT Prime, River Yacht Club, and Glass & Vine. On October 5, VIP tickets will cost $90 at the door if they're not sold out. Tickets for this 21-and-older event are on sale now at newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-358-1234; miami.regency.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.