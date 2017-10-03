Iron Fork 2017: Celebrity Chef Lawrence Page to Face Ryan Martin in Miami vs. NYC Challenge

New Times' Iron Fork will celebrate its tenth anniversary Thursday, October 5, at the Hyatt Regency Miami with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants as well as entertainment.

This year's event sees two new chef battles in addition to the annual Iron Fork competition, in which Tacology's Santiago Gomez will face off against Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon.

The inaugural Student Showdown will see two student chefs from Johnson & Wales University compete for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence, an award and scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative and promising toques. After winning a competition on their school's campus, Brianna Long and Lyanette Vega-Matos will battle on Iron Fork's culinary stage.