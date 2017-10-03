Iron Fork 2017: Celebrity Chef Lawrence Page to Face Ryan Martin in Miami vs. NYC Challenge

New Times' Iron Fork will celebrate its tenth anniversary Thursday, October 5, at the Hyatt Regency Miami with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants as well as entertainment.
This year's event sees two new chef battles in addition to the annual Iron Fork competition, in which Tacology's Santiago Gomez will face off against Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon.
The inaugural Student Showdown will see two student chefs from Johnson & Wales University compete for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence, an award and scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative and promising toques. After winning a competition on their school's campus, Brianna Long and Lyanette Vega-Matos will battle on Iron Fork's culinary stage.
Finally, two chefs will answer the age-old question of which city reigns supreme, New York or Miami?
Chef Lawrence Page of Brooklyn's Pink Tea Cup will duel 180 Degrees at the DRB's Ryan Martin. Page, featured on WEtv's Hustle & Soul, plans to open a restaurant in the Magic City, and this friendly little challenge will serve as his introduction to Miami.
All of this fierce competition will take place in addition to delicious bites from dozens of restaurants, including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori by Walter Martino, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, RA Sushi, Morton's the Steakhouse, Atlantikos, Jackson Soul Food, and 320 Gastrolounge. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm beer and Voga Italia wine.
Iron Fork also benefits the Miami Rescue Mission through a silent auction and raffle; auction proceeds will benefit efforts to help those in the Florida Keys affected by Hurricane Irma. In addition, the Mission will also collect all unused food at the end of the evening to feed locals in need of meals.
General-admission tickets cost $50 each through October 4. The day of the event, October 5, tickets at the door will cost $60. VIP tickets cost $80 each through October 4. VIP ticketholders will get into the event one hour earlier than general admission, at 6 p.m., and have access to a special lounge with complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak, BLT Prime, River Yacht Club, and Glass & Vine. On October 5, VIP tickets will cost $90 at the door if they're not sold out. Foodie Four-Packs are also available online for $37.50 per GA ticket and $60 per VIP ticket. Tickets for this 21-and-older event are on sale now at newtimesironfork.com.
New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-358-1234; miami.regency.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com and $60 to $90 at the door. To donate to the Michael Shikany scholarship, visit gofundme.com.
