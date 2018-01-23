Instagrammer Documents Mar-A-Lago Caviar Served With Plastic Spoons

An Instagrammer's weekend at Mar-a-Lago, deemed the "Winter White House" by some, was apparently spoiled when she was offered caviar with plastic spoons, thereby proving what most of the world already knows — that Donald Trump wouldn't know true luxury if it slapped him with a Hermes Birkin bag.

The picture, which has since gone viral, was posted by Maria Rogers, @Vacayinbae, and shows a tin of caviar bookended by two plastic spoons and some tired-looking accompaniments of chopped egg, onion, and creme fraiche.

A follow-up post shows some run-of-the-mill crackers instead of the blinis traditionally offered with caviar.