Instacart Now Delivers Alcohol From ABC Fine Wine & Spirits to Miami

EXPAND Instacart debuted its alcohol delivery service on November 10 in several locations across Florida, including Miami. Nico Hogg/CC Flickr

Running out of booze and not being able to drive (or have someone drive you) to get more is a legitimate problem anywhere, much less Miami.

Enter Instacart, the app-based delivery service that now brings alcohol from ABC Fine Wine and Spirits directly to your door.

Like with its grocery service, Instacart promises to deliver your martini fixings in as little as an hour, or you can schedule a delivery to coincide with an event as early as seven days in advance. From beer, hard liquor, wine, snacks, and other items — the service brings the products that are available in ABC stores at the time of delivery.

“Convenience is everything,” said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO, Charles Bailes, III. “By partnering with Instacart, we are providing our guests multiple options for delivery. Everyone has different needs and preferences, and we want to ensure our guests will have an option that is compatible with their lifestyles.”

The way it works is straightforward. The app is downloaded via smartphone. A catalog of items in stock at ABC stores can be viewed through the app or Instacart's website.

There's a double ID system to make sure customers are of legal drinking age. First, you are required to verify your birthday via your smartphone or online. Upon delivery, the courier verifies your ID and scans the info into the app.

No word on whether or not you'll be cut off if you order while intoxicated, as bartenders are trained to do with drunk customers.

Instacart alcohol delivery service started throughout Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward counties as of November 10, including the cities of Aventura, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, Royal Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Oakland Park, Boca Raton, and Miami.

Instacart's service starts at $149 for an annual membership and that includes grocery, as well as alcohol deliveries. Membership is not required to place an order, however. Non-members are charged a $6 delivery fee on orders up to $35 and $8 for orders that exceed that amount.

From November 10 to December 31, the app is offering first time users a free month of unlimited free deliveries on orders more than $35 when you use the code ABCDELIVERS.