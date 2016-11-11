Instacart Now Delivers Alcohol From ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Miami

EXPAND Instacart debuted its alcohol delivery service November 10 in several locations across Florida, including Miami. Nico Hogg/CC Flickr

Running out of booze and not being able to drive (or have someone drive you) to get more is a legitimate problem anywhere, much less Miami.

Enter Instacart, the app-based service that now delivers alcohol from ABC Fine Wine & Spirits directly to your door.

As with its grocery service, Instacart promises to deliver your martini ingredients in as little as an hour, or you can schedule a delivery to coincide with an event as early as seven days in advance. The service delivers the products that are available in ABC stores at the time of ordering, including beer, hard liquor, wine, and snacks.

“Convenience is everything,” says ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO,Charles Bailes III. “By partnering with Instacart, we are providing our guests multiple options for delivery. Everyone has different needs and preferences, and we want to ensure our guests will have an option that is compatible with their lifestyles.”

The way it works is straightforward. The app is downloaded via smartphone. A catalog of items in stock at ABC stores can be viewed through the app or Instacart's website.

There's a double ID system to make sure customers are of legal drinking age. First, you are required to verify your birthday via your smartphone or online. Upon delivery, the courier verifies your ID and scans the info into the app.

No word on whether you'll be cut off if you order while intoxicated, as bartenders are trained to do with drunk customers.

Instacart alcohol delivery service began in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward Counties November 10, including the cities of Miami, Aventura, Oakland Park, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach, and Boca Raton.

Instacart's service starts at $149 for an annual membership, which includes grocery and alcohol deliveries. But membership is not required to place an order. Nonmembers are charged a $6 delivery fee for orders up to $35 and $8 for orders that exceed that amount.

November 10 through December 31, the app offers first-time users a month of unlimited free ABC deliveries on orders of more than $35 with the code ABCDELIVERS.

