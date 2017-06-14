Icebox Cafe Opens Largest Location Ever at CityPlace Doral
Icebox Cafe, the small and bright restaurant nestled in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbor, is now open inside CityPlace Doral, Miami-Dade's new entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle destination. Though the menu and cozy atmosphere emulates its flagship location, Icebox Cafe Doral is a massive, two-story dining space where an informal, café-style area with an indoor-outdoor bar leads into a more sophisticated main dining room on the upper level.
The New American restaurant, which opened more than 15 years ago on a Lincoln Road side street, brings Mediterranean- and Middle-Eastern-inspired dining to Doral, marking the first restaurant of four slated to open in the next year.
"Our growth strategy is focused on opening in areas with a strong customer base," owner Robert Siegmann told New Times, "places where demand for a fresh, new dining experience hasn’t yet been met."
Located just one mile from the Miami International Airport, the multi-level outpost begins with a spacious cafe stocked with comfortable seating and a large open kitchen, along with an indoor-outdoor bar fit for 40 customers. Upstairs, find a modern, Art Deco-inspired dining area made up of tables, booths, and a lounge area with a handful of leather chairs.
Similar to Icebox Cafe's South Beach restaurant, Doral will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, all influenced by Siegmann’s world travels. There is also a cocktail menu and a wine list, along with a variety of organic juices and produce available for purchase.
Desserts at Icebox Cafe will be plentiful.
The menu at Icebox Cafe Doral lists a few new items, including tandoori-roasted cauliflower served with buttermilk green goddess dressing; ropa vieja lettuce wraps packed with braised brisket, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and tomatillo sauce; pork chop milanese topped with mixed greens, torn mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes; and a rotating fish of the day prepared with pomegranate glaze, roasted root vegetables, and walnut-tahini tartar sauce. Prices hover around $15.
For dessert, expect its signature deep-dish key lime pie with a graham cracker crust ($8.50); the Chocolate Delight ($9.95), layered with dark chocolate, creamy cheesecake brownie, chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate ganache; and Icebox's version of the Devil Dog ($8.50): three layers of chocolate cake crowned with chocolate ganache, whipped cream, and chocolate frosting.
Following Icebox Cafe Doral, the restaurant plans to open a location in the Falls sometime this autumn. In spring 2018, Icebox is slated to open in Aventura ParkSquare, a mixed-use development with a health-and-wellness spin in north Aventura. A few months later, sometime in summer 2018, Icebox plans to open a company campus in Hallandale Beach. The location will include a restaurant; a greenhouse to grow vegetables for all Icebox locations across South Florida; and a commissary that will operate as a test kitchen, production site, and company headquarters.
