Icebox Cafe Opens Largest Location Ever at CityPlace Doral

EXPAND Courtesy of Icebox Doral

Icebox Cafe, the small and bright restaurant nestled in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbor, is now open inside CityPlace Doral, Miami-Dade's new entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle destination. Though the menu and cozy atmosphere emulates its flagship location, Icebox Cafe Doral is a massive, two-story dining space where an informal, café-style area with an indoor-outdoor bar leads into a more sophisticated main dining room on the upper level.

The New American restaurant, which opened more than 15 years ago on a Lincoln Road side street, brings Mediterranean- and Middle-Eastern-inspired dining to Doral, marking the first restaurant of four slated to open in the next year.

"Our growth strategy is focused on opening in areas with a strong customer base," owner Robert Siegmann told New Times, "places where demand for a fresh, new dining experience hasn’t yet been met."

Located just one mile from the Miami International Airport, the multi-level outpost begins with a spacious cafe stocked with comfortable seating and a large open kitchen, along with an indoor-outdoor bar fit for 40 customers. Upstairs, find a modern, Art Deco-inspired dining area made up of tables, booths, and a lounge area with a handful of leather chairs.

Similar to Icebox Cafe's South Beach restaurant, Doral will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, all influenced by Siegmann’s world travels. There is also a cocktail menu and a wine list, along with a variety of organic juices and produce available for purchase.