Icebox Cafe Opens Largest Location Ever at CityPlace Doral

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Icebox Doral
Icebox Cafe, the small and bright restaurant nestled in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbor, is now open inside CityPlace Doral, Miami-Dade's new entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle destination. Though the menu and cozy atmosphere emulates its flagship location, Icebox Cafe Doral is a massive, two-story dining space where an informal, café-style area with an indoor-outdoor bar leads into a more sophisticated main dining room on the upper level.

The New American restaurant, which opened more than 15 years ago on a Lincoln Road side street, brings Mediterranean- and Middle-Eastern-inspired dining to Doral, marking the first restaurant of four slated to open in the next year.

"Our growth strategy is focused on opening in areas with a strong customer base," owner Robert Siegmann told New Times, "places where demand for a fresh, new dining experience hasn’t yet been met."

Located just one mile from the Miami International Airport, the multi-level outpost begins with a spacious cafe stocked with comfortable seating and a large open kitchen, along with an indoor-outdoor bar fit for 40 customers. Upstairs, find a modern, Art Deco-inspired dining area made up of tables, booths, and a lounge area with a handful of leather chairs.

Similar to Icebox Cafe's South Beach restaurant, Doral will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, all influenced by Siegmann’s world travels. There is also a cocktail menu and a wine list, along with a variety of organic juices and produce available for purchase.

Courtesy of Icebox Cafe

The menu at Icebox Cafe Doral lists a few new items, including tandoori-roasted cauliflower served with buttermilk green goddess dressing; ropa vieja lettuce wraps packed with braised brisket, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and tomatillo sauce; pork chop milanese topped with mixed greens, torn mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes; and a rotating fish of the day prepared with pomegranate glaze, roasted root vegetables, and walnut-tahini tartar sauce. Prices hover around $15.

For dessert, expect its signature deep-dish key lime pie with a graham cracker crust ($8.50); the Chocolate Delight ($9.95), layered with dark chocolate, creamy cheesecake brownie, chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate ganache; and Icebox's version of the Devil Dog ($8.50): three layers of chocolate cake crowned with chocolate ganache, whipped cream, and chocolate frosting.

Following Icebox Cafe Doral, the restaurant plans to open a location in the Falls sometime this autumn. In spring 2018, Icebox is slated to open in Aventura ParkSquare, a mixed-use development with a health-and-wellness spin in north Aventura. A few months later, sometime in summer 2018, Icebox plans to open a company campus in Hallandale Beach. The location will include a restaurant; a greenhouse to grow vegetables for all Icebox locations across South Florida; and a commissary that will operate as a test kitchen, production site, and company headquarters. 


Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
CityPlace
8300 NW 36 St.
Doral, Florida 33166

306-477-7600

Icebox Cafe
1855 Purdy Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-538-8448

www.iceboxcafe.com

