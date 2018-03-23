I Heart Mac & Cheese Expands Across Broward and Palm Beach

If lobster and truffle mac 'n' cheese sounds like a match made in heaven, you can meet your dream bowl at a new I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant near you. The dish, prepared with Maine lobster, Muenster cheese, and scallions, is finished with a lobster cream sauce and white truffle oil, all for $9.95.

Fort Lauderdale-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is in the midst of a South Florida expansion, debuting numerous locations across Broward and Palm Beach counties. The fast-casual concept, which opened its flagship location in 2016, specializes in customizable, made-to-order mac 'n' cheese, taking a grown-up approach to the childhood classic.

Two Broward County spots in Parkland (7867 N. University Dr.) and Pembroke Pines (15999 Pines Blvd., Suite 102) opened in November, while a Coral Springs location (3111 N. University Dr.) launched in February. The brand plans to expand into Palm Beach County with additional restaurants in Boca Raton, Davie, and Jupiter in 2018.