I Heart Mac & Cheese Expands Across Broward and Palm Beach

If lobster and truffle mac 'n' cheese sounds like a match made in heaven, you can meet your dream bowl at a new I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant near you. The dish, prepared with Maine lobster, Muenster cheese, and scallions, is finished with a lobster cream sauce and white truffle oil, all for $9.95.
Fort Lauderdale-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is in the midst of a South Florida expansion, debuting numerous locations across Broward and Palm Beach counties. The fast-casual concept, which opened its flagship location in 2016, specializes in customizable, made-to-order mac 'n' cheese, taking a grown-up approach to the childhood classic.
Two Broward County spots in Parkland (7867 N. University Dr.) and Pembroke Pines (15999 Pines Blvd., Suite 102) opened in November, while a Coral Springs location (3111 N. University Dr.) launched in February. The brand plans to expand into Palm Beach County with additional restaurants in Boca Raton, Davie, and Jupiter in 2018.
The concept is the brainchild of local chef Michael Blum, who is credited as one of the first chefs to introduce lobster mac 'n' cheese to South Florida. He's served it as far back as 1994, when he opened his first restaurant, Michael's Kitchen, in Hollywood. Blum later relocated to Kitchen 305 in Sunny Isles Beach, where he earned a spot in Restaurant Business' "50 Great Ideas" issue.
"Bringing our twist on the old pastime mac 'n' cheese has really been a labor of love. I've loved mac 'n' cheese since I was a kid. Who doesn’t love mac 'n' cheese?" Blum says.
Besides mac 'n' cheese, transform any item on the menu into a build-your-own grilled cheese sandwich. Customers choose a type of of pasta and bread, including gluten-free, along with seven different types of cheeses, vegetables, and seven proteins.
There's also an option to select one of Blum's signature creations, such as the Cuban, a mac 'n' cheese bowl made with mojo=marinated pulled pork, ham, Gruyere cheese, and dill pickles; or the Best of Both Worlds, a baked mac 'n' cheese sandwich filled with slow-cooked short rib, white cheddar cheese, American cheese, and finished with barbecue sauce ($7.95 to $9.95). The menu offers tomato soup, salads, and baked chicken bites with a choice of dipping sauce as well ($2.95 to $5.95).
For dessert, find homemade mini chocolate chip cookies ($1.95) and frozen cheesecake pops dipped in your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce ($2.45).
I Heart Mac & Cheese. 1489 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-4195; iheartmacandcheese.com.
