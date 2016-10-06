menu

Hurricane Matthew: What Fast-Food Restaurants Are Open and Closed in Miami

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 12:06 p.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease,
Laine Doss
Photo by Laine Doss
Most independent Miami restaurants such as Zak the Baker, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and MC Kitchen have already taken to social media to announce they will be closed all day today in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. Many hope to re-open on Friday but don't know at this point in time whether they will be able to. That said, here is a wrap-up of Miami-Dade chains such as McDonald's, Burger King and Subway and their schedules for the storm. 

Big Daddy's Liquors
Big Daddy's will remain open as long as the weather permits. 

Burger King:
The Burger King at 5398 Biscayne Blvd. on the Upper Eastside is currently open but the employees don't know till what time yet and are just waiting on instructions from upper management. Calls to other Burger King locations went unanswered. 

Dominos
The Dominos on 80th and and Biscayne is open and delivering. It will remain open as long as it's safe to drive.

Dunkin' Donuts:
The Dunkin' Donuts at 5128 Biscayne Blvd. on the Upper Eastside is currently open but store manager Huma Bilali says she doesn't know till what time and that's it's touch and go at the moment. Calls to other Dunkin' Donuts locations went unanswered.

Flanigans Seafood Bar & Grill
All Flanigans will remain open as long as possible. The location on Biscayne Blvd. and 83rd is stocked with ice.

McDonald's: A sign on the door of McDonald's in Miami Shores indicated the eatery would be closed all day today and would "open as soon as conditions are favorable." The McDonald's at 3501 Biscayne Blvd. in Edgewater is also currently closed. Calls to several other McDonald's locations went unanswered. 

Pollo Tropicale
According to a Twitter, all Pollo Tropical locations in Miami-Dade are closed today. No word yet about the chain's plans for tomorrow.

Starbucks
The Starbucks in MiMo and Miami Shores were both closed as of this morning. Multiple calls to eight various Starbucks locations went unanswered.

Subway
The location at the Midtown Shops is currently open but might close around 2 p.m. says employee Yaneisy Lagunas. They are planning to be open tomorrow. The Subway located at 901 NW 17th St. was open in the morning but is now closed and doesn't know when it will re-open. The Subway on 79th and Biscayne will be open until 3 p.m. On Twitter, Subway said to contact each location individually for operating hours during the storm because they may vary.

Taco Bell:
The location in Edgewater at 3595 Biscayne Blvd. is closed. The Taco Bell on 79th and Biscayne remains open.

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram.

