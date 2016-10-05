menu

Hurricane Matthew: These Miami Restaurants Plan to Stay Open During Storm

Hurricane Matthew: These Miami Restaurants Plan to Stay Open During Storm

Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 12:47 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Coyo Taco will be open for business.
Coyo Taco will be open for business.
Courtesy of Coyo
Sure, Hurricane Matthew is a serious threat to South Florida, and with Miami in and out of the dreaded cone, the best we can do is prepare as much as possible. But after gassing the car, getting water, and bringing in the potted plants, what's left to do? The answer, of course, is eat and drink.

Restaurants and bars do more than just nourish. They provide camaraderie in the face of adversity. Most important, they can prove to be vital to people who simply don't want to ride out the storm alone. 

Thankfully, a bunch of restaurants have vowed to stay open as long as they can. Some are equipped with generators. Some are offering to deliver pizza (and wine). Some are just a friendly port in a storm.  

However, you should call ahead to make sure no plans have changed. And if Hurricane Matthew veers toward Miami, do not put yourself in harm's way to meet your friends for drinks. 

That being said, here's a list of Miami restaurants that have announced they'll remain open during the storm. If you're a restaurant or bar owner and want to be added to this list, please email laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com or tweet @LaineDoss.

Batch Gastropub
Batch Gastropub will be open unless the storm turns west. Under current conditions, the neighborhood gastropub will serve food and pour drinks for all Brickell patrons to enjoy. As far as delivery, Batch will offer service unless UberEats and/or other delivery partners deem it unsafe. 

Coral Gables Oktoberfest at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
As of now, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus will celebrate Oktoberfest, with no cancellations. According to Chris at the restaurant, "the tents are up, and we're going to ride out the storm." Oktoberfest began this past Monday and runs through Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free.  

Coyo Taco
Coyo's Scott Linquist says that as long as Matthew doesn't make a direct hit, the plan is to remain open at both the Wynwood and Brickell locations for as long as possible. Of course, everything is contingent upon whether employees can make it to work.

The Dutch
The Miami Beach outpost of Andrew Carmellini's New York eatery at the W South Beach will stay open for its regular lunch and dinner hours.

Gianni's at the Villa
Gianni's plans to remain open for business today through Friday, serving during normal business hours.

Juvia
It's business as usual at Juvia, remaining open today, Thursday, and Friday for regular operating hours. 

Mina's Mediterraneo
Mina's Yasmine Kotb says the shutters are up but the restaurant is open.

PM Fish & Steakhouse
PM will stay open for business today, tomorrow, and Friday.

Publix
South Florida Publix stores will operate under normal business hours until further notice. The company has set up a Publix Store Status page to provide updates about closings.   

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
The Lincoln Road restaurant will be open Thursday for lunch and dinner, though it might close a little early if weather worsens. The restaurant will be open Friday for dinner. Those braving the storm can enjoy Quattro’s new Pranzando i Cenando Al Quattro – a three-course, $25 lunch and three-course, $39 dinner menu available through October.

Sedano's
Most Sedano’s Supermarkets have backup generators and will stay open to serve the community as weather permits. Stores in Miami-Dade will remain open today until 10 p.m. Broward County stores will remain open until midnight and will reopen at 6 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October 6. 

Sugar Factory Ocean Drive
The Ocean Drive location of this Kardashian palace of sweets will remain open today, tomorrow, and Friday.

Sushi Garage
Sushi Garage will stay open today through Friday for regular hours. 

Tino's
Tino's in Brickell plans to remain open during Hurricane Matthew. In addition, it will deliver pizza and wine in the neighborhood as long as conditions remain safe. The delivery area is from SE Fifth to SE 14th Street and from SE First Avenue to Brickell Bay Drive. Tino's has a generator, so the restaurant could be a port in the storm for Brickell residents.      

Waffle House
All locations of the 24-hour breakfast favorite are scheduled to stay open during the storm. The Waffle House has set up a hotline that patrons can call for updates: 1-877-9-WAFFLE (1-877-992-3353).

