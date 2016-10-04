Hurricane Matthew Liveblog: Miami Restaurant, Event, and Grocery Updates: UPDATED

NOAA Hurricane Center

Hurricane Matthew is heading toward Florida, with Miami officially under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m. today. NOAA issued the watch, which runs from the Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys to Deerfield Beach in Broward County. A hurricane watch has been issued from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia/Brevard County line. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

That means now is the time to prepare for the storm by purchasing nonperishable edibles. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, you should plan to have one gallon of water per person, per day, with extra water for pets, babies, mixing food, and sanitation.

You should also have three to seven days' worth of food for each member in the household. Canned tuna, juices, soup, crackers, granola bars, dried fruit, peanut butter, soft drinks, and pet food are all good options.

Now is also the time to plan the rest of the week. Right now, most shops and restaurants are open with business as usual, though some have begun to postpone events.

Here's a list of any hurricane-related changes to restaurants, bars, stores, and food-related events in Miami. We'll update this post with any new information as the storm moves closer.

If you are a restaurant owner or know of any hurricane-related changes (or hurricane parties), or simply want people to know you are staying open during the storm, shoot an email to laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com to be included in this list.

Coral Gables Oktoberfest at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

As of now, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus will celebrate Oktoberfest, with no cancellations. According to Chris at the restaurant, "the tents are up, and we're going to ride out the storm." Oktoberfest runs from noon to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through October 9, and admission is free.

Craft Spirits Festival

The grand tasting event, originally planned for this Thursday, October 6, at Coconut Grove's Cruz Building has been postponed until Thursday, October 13, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Organizer Frank Moreno says, "There's nothing we can do about the weather, and we want people to be safe." Tickets will be valid for the new date, and more details can be found at craftspiritsfest.com.

Della Test Kitchen at The Wynwood Yard

Della test kitchen is open for lunch today, October 5, through 2:30 p.m. with a special hurricane prep deal. Buy one bowl and get the second bowl free. The BOGO offer is good for in-store orders for pick-up or dine-in only (no delivery apps). Delivery is still available at regular prices. Della Test Kitchen and The Wynwood Yard will close today at 3 p.m. and will remain closed tomorrow.

Publix

Publix stores in South Florida will operate under normal business hours until further notice. The company has set up a website to provide updates on store closings. Visit publix.com for additional information.

Tino's

Tino's in Brickell (1040 S. Miami Ave.) has announced plans to remain open during Hurricane Matthew. In addition, it will deliver pizza and wine in the neighborhood as long as it remains safe to do so. The areas that will be eligible for delivery will be from 5th to 14th from 1st to Brickell Bay Drive. The restaurant has a generator, so the restaurant could, literally, be a port in the storm for Brickell residents.

VeritageMiami (UPDATED)

The multiday fundraiser for the United Way is now postponing all of its events including the Craft Beer Tasting, scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, at Wynwood Walls, the Fine Wine Tasting, scheduled for Thursday, October 6, at the Shops at Merrick Park, the VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner this Friday, October 7, at JW Marriott Marquis Miami, and the VeritageMiami Bubbly Brunch, held Sunday, October 9, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. VeritageMiami issued the following statement:

With Miami-Dade under a tropical storm watch and back in the “cone of concern,” our VeritageMiami leadership has decided to postpone ALL VeritageMiami events, including the Interactive Dinner on Friday and Auction & Bubbly Brunch on Sunday, to the spring. We feel that this is the best course of action, again, out of an abundance of caution and due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Matthew. We will be in touch soon with new dates for VeritageMiami in the spring of 2017. All tickets and sponsorship benefits will be honored then. In addition, United Way is Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management’s official volunteer and donations arm following a disaster, and we need to turn our attention towards those efforts.



Updated information about VeritageMaimi can be found at veritagemiami.com.

Waffle House

Waffle House locations plan on staying open during the storm. The breakfast favorite, open 24 hours a day, has a hotline that patrons can call for updates: 1-877-9-WAFFLE (1-877-992-3353)

The Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard will be closed today as of 3 p.m. and events for tonight and tomorrow are postponed, including the Design Thinking Miami bar takeover, Malaysian Batik and Bites, and United Way Veritage Miami Craft Beer Tasting Afterparty, among others.