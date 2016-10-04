Hurricane Matthew Liveblog: Miami Restaurant, Event, and Grocery Updates

NOAA Hurricane Center

Hurricane Matthew is heading toward Florida, with Miami officially under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m. today. NOAA issued the watch, which runs from the Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys to Deerfield Beach in Broward County. A hurricane watch has been issued from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia/Brevard County line. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

That means now is the time to prepare for the storm by purchasing nonperishable edibles. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, you should plan to have one gallon of water per person, per day, with extra water for pets, babies, mixing food, and sanitation.

You should also have three to seven days' worth of food for each member in the household. Canned tuna, juices, soup, crackers, granola bars, dried fruit, peanut butter, soft drinks, and pet food are all good options.

Now is also the time to plan the rest of the week. Right now, most shops and restaurants are open with business as usual, though some have begun to postpone events.

Here's a list of any hurricane-related changes to restaurants, bars, stores, and food-related events in Miami. We'll update this post with any new information as the storm moves closer.

If you are a restaurant owner or know of any hurricane-related changes (or hurricane parties), or simply want people to know you are staying open during the storm, shoot an email to laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com to be included in this list.

Coral Gables Oktoberfest at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

As of now, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus will celebrate Oktoberfest, with no cancellations. According to Chris at the restaurant, "the tents are up, and we're going to ride out the storm." Oktoberfest runs from noon to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through October 9, and admission is free.

Craft Spirits Festival

The grand tasting event, originally planned for this Thursday, October 6, at Coconut Grove's Cruz Building has been postponed until Thursday, October 13, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Organizer Frank Moreno says, "There's nothing we can do about the weather, and we want people to be safe." Tickets will be valid for the new date, and more details can be found at craftspiritsfest.com.

VeritageMiami

The multiday fundraiser for the United Way is postponing only its outdoor events, according to organizers. Both the Craft Beer Tasting, scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, at Wynwood Walls, and the Fine Wine Tasting, scheduled for Thursday, October 6, at the Shops at Merrick Park, have been postponed until spring 2017. VeritageMiami issued the following statement:



Tropical Storm Watch was issued for most of South Florida, predicting significant rain and wind for South Florida on both Wednesday and Thursday – the days of our Craft Beer Tasting at Wynwood Walls and Fine Wine Tasting at Shops at Merrick Park. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and out of respect to our participating breweries, wineries and restaurants and all of our guests, we are going to postpone these two tasting events until next spring. We want everyone who participates to enjoy a quality experience and we are concerned that may not be possible given the uncertainty of Hurricane Matthew at this point. We believe postponing both events is the safest as well as smartest decision at this time. We will proceed as planned with Friday’s Interactive Dinner and Sunday’s Auction & Bubbly Brunch as both of those events take place indoors. Should Wednesday and Thursday turn out to be clear South Florida evenings, we encourage you to go out and support one of the restaurants that has so generously supported VeritageMiami, and keep in your thoughts our Caribbean neighbors who may need our help in Matthew’s aftermath.

Veritage Miami's indoor events are still on, including the VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner this Friday, October 7, at Matador Room. The signature event, which expects more than 700 guests, will be hosted by chef Jeremy Ford.

The VeritageMiami Bubbly Brunch, held Sunday, October 9, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, is also unaffected by the storm. Hosted by 50 Eggs' John Kunkel, the inaugural brunch will feature fare from his restaurants Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Swine Southern Table & Bar, and the newly opened Spring Chicken, served with plenty of wine and champagne.

Tickets for the events and updated information about VeritageMaimi can be found at veritagemiami.com.

