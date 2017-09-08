Hurricane Irma: Supermarket and Pharmacy Openings and Closings UPDATED

With Hurricane Irma setting its sights on Miami, there's no longer any time or excuses to get your house in order — literally and figuratively.

Many stores are closing early to allow employees time to prepare for the storm. Here's a list of major outlets and their hurricane closure information.

Update as of September 8 at 10:58 a.m.: All Publix locations in South Florida will close at 8 p.m. Friday. See details below.

Aldi

Most South Florida Aldi stores will close today by noon. For exact closure times visit aldi.us.

CVS

All CVS locations in the Florida Keys are closed. Miami-Dade and Broward remain open for now. For updates visit cvshealth.com.

Fresh Market

All The Fresh Market locations in Southern Florida, including the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Naples and Fort Myers areas, are currently open and operating on a normal schedule. For updates, visit freshmarket.com.

Home Depot

Home Depot will stay open as late as possible through Friday night and plans to be the first store to reopen after the storm. Visit homedepot.com for updates.

Publix (Updated Information)

Monroe stores closed. Effective immediately every Miami Division store (Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, PB, Martin, St.Lucie, Okeechobee & Indian River Counties) will be closing at 8 p.m .tonight (Friday, September 8).

All areas will remain closed all day Saturday and Sunday. Reopening on Monday will be determined on a store-by-store basis based on storm impact and associate availability.. For updates visit publix.com/status.

Sedano's

The chain will remain open in Miami-Dade and Broward as long as it's safe to do so. Visit sedanos.com for updates.

Target

North Miami Beach location is closed.

HIaleah location closing at noon Friday

Midtown location closing at noon Friday

Reopening date unknown at this point.

Trader Joe's

Pinecrest locations closing Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through September 11.

Davie location closed until September 11.

Pembroke Pines location open today, closing noon on Saturday and will remain closed until September 11.

Fort Lauderdale location closed until September 11.

For additional locations further north and updates, visit traderjoes.com.

Walmart and Sam's Club

Due to Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida, some facilities will close or adjust hours of operation. Visit walmart.com to search for a particular store location.

Walgreens

Many local Walgreens are closing Friday at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. There will be no locations open 24 hours. Call your local store for exact details. Find your store at walgreens.com.

Whole Foods Market

Downtown Miami location and most others in Miami closing at noon on Friday. Visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores to get information on locations outside of Miami-Dade.

Winn Dixie

Winn Dixie stores are trying to remain open as long as possible. Right now, all South Florida stores are open and operational, with the exception of all locations in the Florida Keys (which are closed due to evacuation). The chain will post store closures on its website at winndixie.com/hurricane-irma.