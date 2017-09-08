 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hurricane Irma Restaurant Deals and Happy Hours
NOAA screenshot

Hurricane Irma Restaurant Deals and Happy Hours

Laine Doss | September 8, 2017 | 9:43am
AA

Hurricane Irma is coming for South Florida. Hopefully everyone's gotten their water and canned tuna, gassed up their cars, and battened down the hatches.

The only thing left to do?  Eat and drink (as long as it's safe). Several restaurants and bars in Miami are offering deals and happy hour specials.

Related Stories

If you're heading out, it's best to call the establishment first if conditions start to deteriorate.

If you are a restaurant owner hosting any hurricane deals, contact laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com to be included on this list.

Ariete
Offers include a $10 burger, a $3 frita, $8 grilled wings, and a $3 side of fries.

Arketekt in Brickell
Open Friday with all-day happy hour and a hurricane party in the evening. They plan to open Saturday and close on Sunday.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company
Open noon - 6 p.m. Friday and offering $2 off all draft beers and brew water to anyone who wants it, and filling growlers/crowlers.

Sunset Tavern
Open through Friday, with half-off all drinks from 2 to 7 p.m.

J. Wakefield Brewing Company
Will fill growlers with water from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cans of Slammin Bones and the Green Monster IPA are on sale until sold out or until the taproom closes at 4 p.m. Friday.

Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery
Open with normal hours and "keeping an eye on Irma" while offering free water fills and other beer specials.

M.I.A. Beer Company
Will fill growlers, crowlers, and kegs with water on Friday. M.I.A. is also offering $20 cases of 305 Golden Ale. The taproom is the only part of the brewery that's operating for now.

Pinch Kitchen
Pinch will remain open as long as it's safe. The restaurant's Natural wines will be priced at 20 percent to 50 percent off. (If the storm hits and the restaurant loses power, the wines would go bad, as they require refrigeration.)

Semilla
Open Friday from 5 p.m. - midnight with happy hour all night long.

The Tank Brewing Company
Will fill any growler, jugs, or buckets with water; also offering a buy-one-get-second-half-off growler special.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >