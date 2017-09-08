Hurricane Irma Restaurant Deals and Happy Hours

Hurricane Irma is coming for South Florida.
The only thing left to do? Eat and drink (as long as it's safe). Several restaurants and bars in Miami are offering deals and happy hour specials.
If you're heading out, it's best to call the establishment first if conditions start to deteriorate.
If you are a restaurant owner hosting any
Ariete
Offers include a $10 burger, a $3
Arketekt in Brickell
Open Friday with
Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company
Open noon - 6 p.m. Friday and offering $2 off all draft beers and brew water to anyone who wants it, and filling growlers/
Sunset Tavern
Open through Friday, with half-off all drinks from 2 to 7 p.m.
J. Wakefield Brewing Company
Will fill growlers with water from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cans of Slammin Bones and the Green Monster IPA are on sale until sold out or until the taproom closes at 4 p.m. Friday.
Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery
Open with normal hours and "keeping an eye on Irma" while offering free water fills and other beer specials.
M.I.A. Beer Company
Will fill growlers,
Pinch Kitchen
Pinch will remain open as long as it's safe. The restaurant's Natural wines will be priced at 20 percent to 50 percent off. (If the storm hits and the restaurant
Semilla
Open Friday from 5 p.m. - midnight with happy hour all night long.
The Tank Brewing Company
Will fill any growler, jugs, or buckets with water; also offering a buy-one-get-second-half-off growler special.
