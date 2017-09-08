Hurricane Irma Restaurant Deals and Happy Hours

Hurricane Irma is coming for South Florida. Hopefully everyone's gotten their water and canned tuna, gassed up their cars, and battened down the hatches.

The only thing left to do? Eat and drink (as long as it's safe). Several restaurants and bars in Miami are offering deals and happy hour specials.

If you're heading out, it's best to call the establishment first if conditions start to deteriorate.

If you are a restaurant owner hosting any hurricane deals, contact laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com to be included on this list.

Ariete

Offers include a $10 burger, a $3 frita , $8 grilled wings, and a $3 side of fries.

Arketekt in Brickell

Open Friday with all-day happy hour and a hurricane party in the evening. They plan to open Saturday and close on Sunday.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company

Open noon - 6 p.m. Friday and offering $2 off all draft beers and brew water to anyone who wants it, and filling growlers/ crowlers .

Sunset Tavern

Open through Friday, with half-off all drinks from 2 to 7 p.m.

J. Wakefield Brewing Company

Will fill growlers with water from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cans of Slammin Bones and the Green Monster IPA are on sale until sold out or until the taproom closes at 4 p.m. Friday.

Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery

Open with normal hours and "keeping an eye on Irma" while offering free water fills and other beer specials.

M.I.A. Beer Company

Will fill growlers, crowlers , and kegs with water on Friday. M.I.A. is also offering $20 cases of 305 Golden Ale. The taproom is the only part of the brewery that's operating for now.

Pinch Kitchen

Pinch will remain open as long as it's safe. The restaurant's Natural wines will be priced at 20 percent to 50 percent off. (If the storm hits and the restaurant loses power, the wines would go bad, as they require refrigeration.)

Semilla

Open Friday from 5 p.m. - midnight with happy hour all night long.

The Tank Brewing Company

Will fill any growler, jugs, or buckets with water; also offering a buy-one-get-second-half-off growler special.