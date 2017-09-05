Hurricane Irma: Restaurant News, Event Cancellations, and Hurricane Parties

As Hurricane Irma continues to move toward Florida, restaurants and bars are starting to set plans in motion.

Some, like Gramps in Wynwood, plan on staying open as a literal port in a storm and communal meeting space. Other establishments, like Spris and Pincho Factory, are postponing events that are scheduled to take place later in the week.

Here is a running list of Miami restaurants that have provided hurricane opening/closure information. Check back to this story frequently. As restaurants and bars announce closures or plans to stay open, New Times will update this list. It's also a good idea to call in advance before heading out to any particular establishment as weather conditions could change at any moment. Most of all — be safe and don't venture out if you feel conditions are bad.

If you have information to share, please email laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com or tweet @NewTimesFood with any updates for our readers.

Ariete

Ariete plans on staying open while it is safe. In addition, chef Michael Beltran is offering some to-go specials while you're busy prepping for Hurricane Irma. These deals include a $10 burger, $3 frita, $8 grilled wings, and a $3 side of fries.

Bee Heaven Farm

The farm's webstore is closed for the rest of the week. According to an email, "Due to the potential threat of Hurricane Irma,we will be making hurricane preparations on the farm for the remainder of this week. Our webstore is closed this week and the Pinecrest Market will be closed this Sunday, Sept 10

Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce

A Chamber luncheon, scheduled for Friday, September 8 at the Sonesta hotel has been postponed and will be rescheduled shortly. For more info, email info@coconutgrovechamber.com for more information.

Gramps

Plans to stay open as long as possible until it's not safe. According to owner Adam Gersten, "We have generators, we have fuel, we have large vessels for water. We have a gas stove, so we can boil water if we have to," he says, "and coolers to keep the beer cold."

Luxe Gourmet Buffet at the Casino at Dania Beach

The buffet will be open for dinner this Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, as of now.

Phuc Yea

According to partner Ani Meinhold, the restaurant is planning on offering to-go food ahead of the storm, with a menu to be determined. As for staying open, the partners are working on prepping the restaurant for Irma.

Pinecrest Farmers' Market

The market will be closed this Sunday, September 10.

Pincho Factory

According to partner Otto Othman, the restaurant has cancelled its Flagler pre-opening VIP dinner, scheduled for this Thursday. Says, Othman, "We really want to make sure everyone is ready and prepared for the weekend". All Pincho Factory locations, however, will remain open until further notice, though the safety of its employees is priority. "We want our teams preparing for any possible level of storm, making sure their homes and our stores are prepared."

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

As of now Sweet Liberty plans to remain open as long as physically possible, pending the storm.

Spris

Although Spris' South Miami grand opening event has been rescheduled to September 21, all locations (Downtown, Midtown, and South Miami) will remain open while it is safe to do so. In addition, food will be available to go.

Salumeria 104

The restaurant plans to stay open while it is safe to do so.

