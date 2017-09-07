Miami Breweries Offer Free Water in Preparation for Hurricane Irma

Local Miami breweries are making sure you have a fresh supply of potable water to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

From now until Friday, breweries are filling virtually any container with water — for free. If your stomach churns at the thought of drinking water out of the tap at home and you missed out buying bottled water at the store, there's never been a better time for home brewers and beer enthusiasts to put those empty kegs and growlers to good use.

The Abbey Brewing Company via Instagram

Abbey Brewing Company.1115 16th St., Miami Beach

The taproom lies within an evacuation zone and, according to Instagram, is "monitoring the storm closely, to insure the safety of the Abbey Family."

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. 8000 NW 25th St, Doral

The brewery is filling any "container" with water for free today and Friday until 11 p.m.

Concrete Beach Brewery.325 NW 24th St, Miami

Closed at least from Thursday through Sunday because of Irma.

J. Wakefield Brewing Company.120 NW 24th St., Miami

Spokesperson Rocco Riggio told New Times that the brewery will be filling growlers with water from 2 to 6 p.m. today and from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cans of Slammin Bones and The Green Monster IPA are on sale until they run out or until the tap room closes on 4 p.m. on Friday. The brewery will reopen when storm has passed, Riggio says.

Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery.13416 NW 38th Ct.,Opa-Locka

Open with normal hours "keeping an eye on Irma" while offering free water fills and other beer specials.

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. 7360 SW 41st St, Miami

The brewery is still holding Jazz Thursday with Justine Garcia at 8:30 p.m. However, live music for Friday and Saturday are to be determined.

M.I.A. Beer Company. 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral

Co-owner Eddie Leon says his brewery is filling growlers, crowlers, and kegs today and Friday. M.I.A. is also offering $20 cases of 305 Golden Ale. At M.I.A., the taproom is the only part of the brewery that's operating. The brewery sits further inland than most others in the area, but Leon is still taking precautions. "Our taproom is still open, although we did shut down brewing operations this week in case we lose power," Leon says.

Nightlife Brewing Company. 1588 NW 7th St., Miami

Juan O'Naghten, co-owner of Nightlife Brewing Company, said that his brewery is located in city-owned space, which has flood barriers and is trying to work with the city to let him serve his community by filling growlers with water. Follow on Facebook for updates.

The Tank Brewing Company. 5100 NW 72nd Ave, Bay A-1, Miami

The brewery is filling any "growler, jugs, or buckets" and is also holding a buy-one-get-second-half-off growler special.

Veza Sur Brewing Company. 55 NW 25th St., Miami

The brewery will "keep you posted" on Instagram followers on Wednesday about adjusting hours in preparation for the hurricane.

Wynwood Brewing Company. 565 NW 24th St.,Miami

Wynwood Brewing is closed Saturday and Sunday, but is filling their growlers with water for free all day today until Friday.

Broward and Palm Beach Breweries:

The following breweries across Broward and Palm Beach counties are offering free water growler fills: Saltwater Brewery, LauderAle, Copperpoint Brewing Company, Twisted Trunk Brewing, NOBO Brewing Company (five gallons per person), Due South Brewing Company, Tequesta Brewing Company (fiver gallons per person), Barrel of Monks Brewing Company, Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers and The Garage Project (where all beers are $2 off until the brewery closes on Friday), and Banging' Banjo Brewing Company (five gallons per person). 26 Degree Brewing Company, located at 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach, all canned beers from the taproom are half off.