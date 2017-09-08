Prayers and Last Minute Shopping at Publix Before Hurricane Irma Arrives

The wind is starting to pick up although the skies are sunny as people file in the Publix on Biscayne and 90th in Miami Shores just about noon. Inside, a police officer, dressed in riot gear, instructs shoppers to walk through a designated entrance, since much of the store is already boarded up against the coming storm. Water is stacked up and the officer is guarding it. A line queues for the water, handed out by store managers.

Even now, only eight hours before the grocery chain is set to close for the weekend, workers are stocking shelves with Chunky soup and Velveeta cheese, though some shelves that once held crackers and batteries are picked clean.