Hurricane Irma Approaches as Miami Flocks to Find Water

As Hurricane Irma churns in the Caribbean, hitting islands like Barbuda that are smaller than the monster storm's eye, South Florida continues to prepare for the storm.

Miamians, however, are panicking as they find empty shelves where water should be. Last evening, on a quest for water and supplies, no less than five different locations were either completely out of bottled water or only had one or two designer brands on the shelf.

At 4:30 p.m., the Miami Shores Publix was busy but not yet stressful, as managers and employees restocked items like canned tuna and soup. As soon as a box would be opened, shoppers unloaded the items into their carts. The water aisle, however, proved to be dry. The only items left were a few cases of La Croix — which were quickly going.

The Home Depot in North Miami didn't have any water at 5 p.m.

Whole Foods Market in North Miami had run out of water by 5 p.m., and people were queued up around the store for a chance to fill their containers at the store's water filtration machine. A wine vendor, busy serving samples to anxious shoppers, said that the vibe of the store was very different than that of just a few days ago when people were buying supplies for Labor Day picnics and pool parties.

The Walgreens on Biscayne Blvd. and 90 St. was completely out of water. In South Beach, people dropped pricey bottles of Fiji and Smart Water into their baskets at the Walgreens on Alton Rd. and 10 St. — the only water to be found.

Line for #Irma water at Sabor Tropicál market on 79th Street in Miami wraps all the way around the store pic.twitter.com/BJEpxugPMf — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) September 5, 2017

Last evening, Tropical Supermarket on 79 St. had water — and lines around the store to purchase the in-demand bottles.

Both Instacart and Amazon Prime Now seem to have water in inventory — but there are no delivery times available until Sunday.

Finally, stores are trying to replenish water and supplies as best they can. Publix's director of media and community relations Maria Brouss says that the chain continues to bottle water in its distribution centers and will continue to truck in the water until it's not safe to do so. "We are still having deliveries of water made." Brouss adds that she is aware of pictures of empty shelves being posted on social media. "There's a high end of sensitivity and awareness." Brouss adds that inventory fluctuates store by store and minute by minute so it's best to not call your local store in advance. "If they call the store and ask if there's water, the answer to that may very well be yes, but the water is out by the time the get there."

Professional organizations, like the Red Cross and FEMA, state that a proper hurricane kit should have at least a gallon of water a day for each person in the household with a three-day supple at minimum. So what do you do if you can't find water?

Miami's finest — water from the tap — is still perfectly potable and can also be used to wash. Fill whatever containers you have including buckets, pails, old bottles in your recycling bin, and Tupperwares. Fill your bathtub with water. Ziplock bags also make good on-the-fly containers in a pinch. Another way to ensure your family has water is to buy bleach. A quarter teaspoon of bleach can purify a gallon of water.

