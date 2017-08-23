The Ten Tastiest Ways to Cool Off in Miami

There’s nothing quite like the lethal combination of sweltering heat and humidity to say, “Welcome to Miami!” One step outside and — bam! — it hits you in the face like a warm, wet washcloth.

Most people complain. Others absolutely love it. But the best thing to do is adapt. After all, we survived the wrath of July, the hottest single month in Miami history, slightly dehydrated and sunburnt, but for the most part unscathed. The bad news is the temperature won't drop anytime soon.

So instead of letting this continual heat wave dampen plans, it’s time to kick your creativity into overdrive — just like your sweat glands — and cool off the tastiest way: with the best food, drinks, and fun in town.

Courtesy of Mr. Kream

1. Indulge in hip-hop ice cream at Mr. Kream. Head to flava town! Wynwood’s first-ever hip-hop ice-cream shop, Mr. Kream, offers frozen treats such as craft beer floats, shakes, and the main attraction: ice-cream flavors with names like A$AP Rocky Road, Fat Joe Pistachio, and LL Cool Crunch. Sit back, relax, and even dance to DJ-spun tunes in a fashionable, air-conditioned space covered in graffiti and pictures of the biggest rappers of past and present. 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com.

EXPAND The Walk Down Alameda cocktail Photo by Amanda Lee, courtesy of the Broken Shaker

2. Sip and dip at the Broken Shaker. Sun worshippers, this one’s for you. Skip a dip in the ocean and retreat to the Broken Shaker for a leisurely day at the pool, which is open to all guests of the Freehand, the Broken Shaker, and 27 Restaurant. Sip an array of inventive cocktails made by top-tier mixologists, or go ham on a punch bowl for just $7. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

EXPAND The Tuck Room Courtesy of iPic Entertainment

3. Enjoy post-iPic movie dinner and drinks at the Tuck Room. For heat haters, catching a flick is usually at the top of the list of ways to escape the sun’s relentless beating. At North Miami Beach’s iPic, you can order food and drinks while watching a movie. But save your appetite for the Tuck Room, conveniently located inside the theater. The modern speakeasy was created by James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Yard and serves everything from mango-and-habanero barbecued baby-back ribs ($14) to steak frites ($23) to lobster rolls ($20) to ahi tuna poke ($17). 3701 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 561-750-3500; thetuckroom.com.

Laine Doss

4. Scarf down a Cuban hot dog at Marlins Park. Besides being fully air-conditioned and covered by a retractable roof, Marlins Park has also hit a home run in the food-and-booze department. If it’s essential ballpark grub you’re looking for, try an elevated version with a Cuban twist at the High Cheese food truck. For a real crowd pleaser, try a Nathan’s all-beef half-pound frank inside a pressed Cuban sandwich on bread from Zak the Baker. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; marlins.com.

EXPAND The meal begins with watermelon carpaccio. Courtesy of Verde at PAMM

5. Get cultured at PAMM, and then satisfy your hunger at Verde. Escape the oppressive heat at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Because perusing modern art collections and exhibitions of the 20th and 21st Centuries really works up an appetite, refuel at Verde, PAMM’s waterfront restaurant and bar. It offers sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and a creative menu inspired by local and seasonal ingredients to complement the museum's artwork. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-8282; pamm.org/dining.



EXPAND Courtesy of Box Coffee

6. Quench your thirst with cold-brew coffee at Box Coffee. No need to stick your head in the freezer. Cool down with 20-hour-steeped cold-brew coffee and tea-based mocktails. Go for the Rico Suave, made with cold-brew coffee, organic chocolate, vanilla, and milk, or a specialty mocktail such as Pink Bits, made with cold-brew hibiscus tea, watermelon, ginger, lime, and mint. Priced from $4 to $6, Box Coffee’s java creations are just what you need to refresh and rejuvenate. 175 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-677-2722; boxcoffeemia.com.

Adrian Castro

7. Explore the local brewing scene on the Miami Brew Bus. For something a bit different from cruising the air-conditioned aisles of Target, take a cruise on the Miami Brew Bus. Stopping at several breweries in the 305, as well as a few in the 954, the bus offers a cool way to beat the heat by giving riders a taste of the area's best beer straight from the source. Locations vary depending upon the tour, but participating breweries might include Union Beer, Lokal, Wynwood Brewing Company, Biscayne Bay Brewing, M.I.A. Brewing, and Funky Buddha. 814-777-2206; miamibrewbus.com.

Fuku's spicy chicken sandwich. Photo by Laine Doss

8. Get your chicken-and-football fix at Hard Rock Stadium. Soon the most anticipated season on the sports calendar will return to Hard Rock Stadium. When it does, there’s nothing better than some great chicken to complement a football game. Fans will be pleased with the stadium’s newest offering, chef David Chang’s famous Fuku spicy fried chicken sandwich, along with Fuku fingers and fries. Though the spiciness brings the heat, fans can enjoy the game under the shaded canopy, which is significantly cooler than on-field temperatures in the sun. 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com.

9. Cool off with ceviche at Doa. When cooking is not in the cards and hot food seems less than appetizing, seize the opportunity to try Doa’s ceviche. Named New Times’ Best Ceviche 2017, Doa serves a vibrant, fresh, and flavorful Nikkei dish ($17), containing with bigeye tuna, ponzu leche de tigre, avocado, and sesame. It’s the perfect light meal on a hot summer day. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000; doacantina.com.

Amadeus McCaskill

10. Unleash your inner artist with paint and wine at Bottle & Bottega. Discover a hidden talent or let your creative side soar at Bottle & Bottega. Paint and sip with your friends, family, or even co-workers in a fun and relaxed environment that gets you out of the brutal heat. Picasso ain’t got nothin' on you, especially when alcohol is involved. 2765 SW 27th Ave.; Miami; 786-629-1860; bottleandbottega.com.

