BrewPro Consulting Finds Ways to Reduces CO2 Emissions During Beer Making

BrewPro Consulting's Alex Postelnek has discovered a way he and other beer makers could reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their breweries.

Postelnek, a Boca Raton native who makes a living advising breweries with his business, found at least three ways to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere during the beer-making process. He dubbed these techniques "The Paris Method," which is named after the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, or Paris Accord, is an agreement between more than 150 countries with the goal of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2. President Trump recently withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, calling it "draconian."

"The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers — who I love — and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories, and vastly diminished economic production," Trump said in a speech delivered from the White House's Rose Garden on June 1.

Greenhouse gases (GHG) are gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide accounted for 82 percent of all greenhouse gases emitted in 2015, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A 2014 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted that it's "extremely likely that more than half of the observed increase in global average surface temperature from 1951 to 2010 was caused by the anthropogenic increase in GHG concentrations and other anthropogenic forcings together."

Postelnek says that millions of pounds of CO2 are leaked into the environment needlessly and has figured a few ways that brewers can both stop the release of the gas into the environment — and keep more hop aroma and flavor in the beer. The brewing consultant demonstrated his methods at LauderAle Brewery, filming a three-minute video that home brewers can follow.

Postelnek's Paris Method recommends closing the spunding valve (allows a set pressure) towards the end of fermentation, using pump pressure to push beer from the fermenter to bright tank rather than CO2, and eliminating "feeding and bleeding," a process whereby carbon dioxide is injected into the bright tank via the carbonation stone and leaking the head pressure. "The thing I don't like about that is it wastes a lot of CO2," Postelnek says. "It puts a lot of these flavor compounds like hop aroma that we're trying to capture and it basically throws it out into the environment. Don't feed and bleed."

Though Postelnek admits that one brewery's CO2 emissions likely won't cause significant changes in the environment, if you multiply this amount by thousands of breweries, including bigger facilities, "we're talking about a huge amount of CO2 being released into the environment." Postelnek's method is a good way for breweries to play a part in helping protect the environment.

